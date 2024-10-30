Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Brandon Montour scores hat trick in 8-2 Kraken rout of Canadiens

Oct 29, 2024, 7:48 PM

The Seattle Kraken celebrate a goal by Jaden Schwartz against Montreal. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


MONTREAL (AP) — Defenseman Brandon Montour had three goals and one assist, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Montreal Canadiens 8-2 on Tuesday night.

Jaden Schwartz scored once with two helpers and Chandler Stephenson added four assists as Seattle snapped a three-game losing streak.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Jamie Oleksiak had a goal and an assist each, while Ryker Evans and Eeli Tolvanen also scored. Jared McCann pitched in two assists and Joey Daccord made 28 saves.

The Kraken chased Canadiens netminder Sam Montembeault with five goals on 10 shots. Backup Cayden Primeau stopped 10 of 13 the rest of the way for Montreal, which had won two games in a row.

Cole Caufield and Josh Anderson scored for the Canadiens.

Takeaways

The Kraken scored on their two first shots of the game. Schwartz and Bjorkstrand added one each as Seattle took a 4-0 lead 10:33 into the game.

The Canadiens lost by at least a five-goal margin for the second time in four games. They entered the game with their special teams rolling, ranked third on the penalty kill and seventh on the power play leaguewide. That took a dip as Seattle went 3 for 6 with the man-advantage, while Montreal was 0 for 4.

Key moment

Despite trailing 4-0, the Canadiens built momentum with Caufield’s goal and pushed for another late in the first period. But early in the second, Montour scored with a soft wrist shot from range to put Seattle up 5-1 and ended Montembeault’s night.

Key stat

25 — That’s how many seconds it took for Oleksiak to give the Kraken the lead, one they never came close to relinquishing.

Up next

The Kraken visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday in the second stop of their five-game road trip. The Canadiens visit the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken Montreal Canadiens Jaden Schwartz

The Associated Press

