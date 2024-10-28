Geno Smith was the subject of some scrutiny after his performance in the Seattle Seahawks’ loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

How Seattle Seahawks aim to rebound from ‘sobering’ step back

Smith had one of his least effective games of the year while totaling 212 passing yards, no touchdowns and an interception.

He was a part of two blunders near the goal line when the Seahawks were threatening to score touchdowns.

And he appeared to lose his cool when he was called for taunting on the Buffalo sideline after he threw the ball, hitting Bills defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot in the head.

Smith’s shaky performance came on what was dreadful day for the team overall, as the Seahawks were outplayed in all three phases while losing by three touchdowns at home.

So how much of Sunday’s defeat rests on the shoulders of Seattle’s quarterback? Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy assessed the situation Monday.

What falls on Geno

Seahawks Radio Network analyst and former NFL wide receiver Michael Bumpus feels there were two things Smith should take the blame for.

The first was his interception. Seattle reached Buffalo’s 40-yard line looking to cut into a 17-3 deficit midway through the third quarter when Smith was pressured on a screen pass. His throw to running back Kenneth Walker III was tipped by a Bills defender into the arms of defensive lineman Austin Johnson for a costly turnover. Buffalo went on to reach the end zone and go up three scores.

“He’s got to be the savvy 34-year-old quarterback out there and just throw it in the dirt,” Bumpus said.

The penalty on the sideline was another area Bumpus feels Smith should carry some blame for.

“His energy, his demeanor, his leadership were all bad,” Bumpus said. “And we focus on it because we’re in the press box, we get the replay on the TV screen and they’re zooming in on him and he’s (on) slow motion making a pouty face and his body language is all jacked up, he’s throwing the football at players. It’s not good.”

However, Bumpus also believes Smith would get more leeway from critics for those actions if he was regarded as a star quarterback across the league, and that the penalty itself doesn’t reflect on Smith’s ability to lead a team.

“(All quarterbacks have) had those moments, but because Geno is thought of as a ‘mid’ quarterback, his antics are amplified a bit,” Bumpus said. “I think he should be held accountable, and I think that’s something that (offensive coordinator Ryan) Grubb and (head coach) Mike Macdonald should and will address when it comes to just his leadership. But everything we hear from the players and the coaches is that his leadership is on point.

“If his leadership wasn’t on point, we wouldn’t hear about it. If he was a horrible leader, no one’s gonna come out and say he’s a bad leader. You’re just not gonna hear about it. So I think he’s allowed some grace there, but it is a bad look.”

The big issue beyond Geno’s impact

While there were some areas of fault for Smith against the Bills, much of the team’s struggles were the result of a longstanding issue on the roster.

On Smith’s side of the ball, the offensive line remains a major liability.

“Geno is good enough to win with if your offensive line was better and, frankly, I also reject the idea that the offensive line isn’t good because you’re paying (wide receier) DK (Metcalf) so much money and you’re paying (wide receiver) Tyler (Lockett) and you’re paying Geno,” co-host Stacy Rost said.

“Your offensive line isn’t good because you have not drafted well on your offensive line, period. Your offensive line is not good because you don’t have money to spend on offensive linemen in free agency because you have how much sunk into dead cap for two safeties, period. Your offensive line is bad because you have overspent on a couple of tight ends, period.”

The difficulties in the trenches have led to Smith being pressured on 135 dropbacks this season, the most in the league according to Pro Football Focus. He was under pressure on 11 of his 32 dropbacks on Sunday and completed 17 of 20 throws for 164 yards on plays with a clean pocket.

They’ve also factored in to Seattle’s lack of ability to establish the run during most games, as the Seahawks are the most pass-heavy team in the league through eight weeks.

“A lot of what determines a quarterback play has to do with the big boys up front,” Bumpus said. “Every now and then you come across a talent like a Patrick Mahomes – even a Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson – where you can make up for some deficiencies on that offensive line. And I think Geno is making up for deficiencies on that offensive line, but at some point, he’s going to need some help. And at some point, he is going to get frustrated. This is the first time we’ve seen Geno kind of lose his cool all year, but he’s been under pressure all year”

