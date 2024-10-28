Up next for Seahawks? A lively Rams team helped by Kupp’s return

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two victories in five days have completely altered the atmosphere around the Los Angeles Rams as they gear up for the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday.

Seahawks coach addresses if DK Metcalf will return for key clash vs Rams

A team that appeared to be ill-equipped on both sides of the ball before its bye week is now looking like a possible playoff contender — at least if the Rams can build on their breakthroughs in those back-to-back games at SoFi Stadium.

After the defense showed its greatest competitive fire of the year with four takeaways in a 20-15 win over Las Vegas on Oct. 20, the offense had its most complete game of the season in Los Angeles’ 30-20 victory over the Vikings on Thursday night. The return of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua from long injury absences against Minnesota showed exactly what the Rams can cook up — if Sean McVay has all of his ingredients.

“I believe in this group,” McVay said. “I believe in the coaches. I believe in the players. I saw resolve. I didn’t see a flinch. And we still have a long way to go. We’ve won two games in five days, but it is just two games. We’ve done a good job of getting ourselves back to where we wanted to be.”

NFL standings

The Rams are now 3-4, and they’ve got a slate of eminently winnable games into December. McVay and his players have made it clear to the front office that nobody should give up on this season just yet — and that means Los Angeles is increasingly unlikely to trade away a top player in a rebuilding move, according to their coach.

Last week, the NFL rumor mill churned with talk of Kupp or Matthew Stafford leaving LA. McVay condemned the rumors around his star receiver after Kupp, a Yakima native and EWU product, made five catches for 51 yards and a TD against Minnesota, and he restated his position Friday morning.

“That’s not a move that we want to make,” McVay said. “There was conversation in regard to people reaching out about (Kupp’s availability), but to say that we were proactively seeking that out, that was something that I had a hard time with. … He’s a Ram, and we expect it to stay that way.”

What’s working

The Rams’ pass rush had shown ample potential this season with only mixed results until it sacked Sam Darnold three times and recorded six quarterback hits. Byron Young’s sack for a safety essentially ended the game — although he also got away with an uncalled facemask grab — while rookie Jared Verse boosted his rising stardom with 1 1/2 sacks and three QB hits while spending all night in Minnesota’s backfield. “This is a rookie that plays the game like a grown man,” McVay said of Verse.

What needs help

The Rams’ linebackers are still a weakness, particularly in pass coverage. Los Angeles replaced injured Troy Reeder with rookie Omar Speights and annual preseason standout Jake Hummel, but both were unimpressive when required to defend in space. Starter Christian Rozeboom also gave up multiple catches again.

Stock up

The Rams’ offensive line allowed no sacks and just two quarterback hits, and it cleared the way for Kyren Williams’ 97 yards rushing. The group is still missing two starters, but it held up better than expected against the Vikings’ curiously tepid defensive scheme.

Stock down

The offensive line committed all six of the Rams’ penalties, including three by the rookie backups forced into service by injury — although most of the penalties didn’t mean much in the overall scheme of the drives. Los Angeles still won’t reach its full offensive potential until center Jonah Jackson and guard Steve Avila return from injury to become the foundation of what could be a dominant interior line.

Injuries

DT Neville Gallimore has a shoulder injury. … The Rams are monitoring S Kam Curl after he hurt his knee in a collision with Rozeboom while making a tackle. Curl returned to the game after a trip to the locker room.

Key number

80 — McVay’s total victories with the Rams, making him the winningest coach in the history of a franchise that began play in 1936. He reached the number in 21 fewer games than John Robinson, the previous leader with 79 wins. McVay also did it on the first birthday of his son, Jordan.

Next steps

Thursday night games are tough on the body, but the current mini-bye is a boon. Los Angeles will be well-rested next weekend for a trip to Seattle and the chance to get back to .500.

Huard: A troubling Seahawks stat sticks out as they ready for Rams