SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Injury Updates: Why CB Tre Brown didn’t play Sunday

Oct 28, 2024, 12:26 PM | Updated: 12:31 pm

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown breaks up a pass intended for Wan'Dale Robinson on Oct. 6 against the Giants. (Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


After missing the previous week’s game against Atlanta with an ankle injury, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown was active for Sunday’s Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Rost: The winners and losers after Seahawks’ defeat to Buffalo

With Brown active, it appeared the Seahawks would have their top three cornerbacks on the field together for the first time since Week 5 against the Giants. However, Brown didn’t play a snap in Seattle’s 31-10 loss to the Bills. Practice-squad callup Josh Jobe started in his place.

“Tre was ready to go, but he hadn’t practiced as much, so we’re gonna work through who’s starting at corner moving forward here. But we should have Tre (available next week),” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday morning during his weekly appearance on Seattle Sports.

Jobe intercepted Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen in the second quarter, which marked the first time this season that Allen has been picked off. But Jobe also allowed several big plays in coverage. He was credited with allowing three catches on five targets for 81 yards, according to Pro Football Focus.

Here’s a summary of other injury-related notes from Monday’s Mike Macdonald Show:

• Macdonald said he’s “optimistic” star wide receiver DK Metcalf can return for next Sunday’s NFC West divisional clash against the Los Angeles Rams. Metcalf missed Sunday’s game with a sprained MCL. For more on Metcalf’s outlook heading into this week, click the link below.

Seahawks coach addresses if DK will return for key clash vs Rams.

• Macdonald said it’s unclear yet whether right tackle George Fant will be ready to return this week. Fant has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in the first quarter of the season opener against Denver. The ninth-year veteran is still on injured reserve, but returned to practice last week.

“That’s something that we’re working through right now from him coming back from injury and practicing, (needing) a certain amount of reps,” Macdonald said. “There’s a lot of stuff kind of going on behind that conversation.”

• Macdonald confirmed again that starting right tackle Abraham Lucas won’t be ready to play in a game until after the Seahawks’ Week 10 bye. Lucas has been on the physically unable to perform list since mid-July while recovering from offseason knee surgery, but returned to practice last week.

• Macdonald said the Seahawks came out clean on the injury front from Sunday’s game. Edge rusher Dre’Mont Jones briefly exited with a shoulder injury, but ended up returning.

• With the Seahawks’ bye week coming after this Sunday’s game against the Rams, Brock and Salk co-host Mike Salk asked whether that could factor into any of the team’s decisions on when players return.

“It could,” Macdonald said. “I don’t think there’s anybody that you’re looking at to have that conversation, but I wouldn’t rule that type of thought out.”

YouTube video

Hear the full conversation with Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald at this link or in the audio player in this story. The Mike Macdonald Show airs live at 9:30 a.m. the day after Seahawks games. 

