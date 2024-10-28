Close
BROCK AND SALK

Seahawks coach addresses if DK will return for key clash vs Rams

Oct 28, 2024, 11:14 AM | Updated: 11:35 am

DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks runs with the ball during a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is optimistic star wide receiver DK Metcalf will be back to game action sooner rather than later.

Huard: A troubling Seahawks stat sticks out after loss to Bills

After suffering a Grade 1 MCL sprain in Seattle’s Week 7 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, Metcalf was a game-time decision Sunday against the Buffalo Bills after being listed as doubtful on the team’s final injury report.

Ultimately, the standout sixth-year pro didn’t suit up in the 31-10 loss to Buffalo, but it sounds as if he could be back this Sunday for an important divisional clash with the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field.

“Without having talked to medical yet, I’m obviously optimistic DK comes back,” Macdonald said Monday during his weekly appearance with Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk. “(Would) love to have him back, but I don’t know where he’s at right now coming off the end of the week.”

With Metcalf out, the Seahawks’ usually potent passing attack was clearly missing its X-factor against the Bills.

Seattle’s 212 passing yards were its least since the season opener against the Broncos, and its wide receivers finished with just nine combined catches for 103 yards. The offense’s longest pass on the day came on a 20-yard connection between quarterback Geno Smith and tight end AJ Barner.

YouTube video

Metcalf, who missed a game for just the second time in his career, led the team in receiving in four of its first seven games, eclipsed 103 receiving yards three times and hauled in a pass of over 20 yards in all but one game this season.

He was fourth in the NFL with 568 receiving yards entering the week.

“Obviously it’s just all the things that that DK does,” Macdonald said of what the team was missing without Metcalf on the field. “But you can’t look at yesterday and be like, ‘Hey, if DK’s out there, we’re gonna win the game.’ That’s not a shot at DK. I mean, we all love him. He’s a phenomenal player.”

Hear the full conversation with Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald at this link or in the audio player in this story. The Mike Macdonald Show airs live at 9:30 a.m. the day after Seahawks games. 

