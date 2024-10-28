Close
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

MLS Playoffs Preview: Seattle Sounders meet Houston Dynamo

Oct 27, 2024, 7:10 PM

Seattle Sounders Paul Rothrock Houston Dynamo 2024...

Paul Rothrock of Seattle Sounders pursues the ball against Houston on June 19. (Logan Riely/Getty Images)

(Logan Riely/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

No. 4 seed Seattle Sounders FC vs. No. 5 seed Houston Dynamo

Game 1: Monday, 8:50 p.m.
Where: Seattle’s Lumen Field
Series: Best of three

BOTTOM LINE

The Houston Dynamo (15-10-9 during the regular season) visit the Seattle Sounders (16-9-9) in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Sounders are 11-8-9 in Western Conference games. The Sounders rank 10th in the Western Conference with 156 shots on goal, averaging 4.6 per game.

The Dynamo are 12-7-8 against Western Conference opponents. The Dynamo rank eighth in the Western Conference drawing 175 corner kicks, averaging 5.1 per game.

Monday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Sounders won the last meeting 1-0.

More details: Sounders’ first-round MLS playoffs series is set

TOP PERFORMERS

Jordan Morris has scored 13 goals with four assists for the Sounders. Albert Rusnak has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Ibrahim Aliyu has scored six goals with four assists for the Dynamo. Ezequiel Ponce has five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Sounders: 6-2-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Dynamo: 5-3-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY

Sounders: Cody Baker (injured), Josh Atencio (injured).

Dynamo: Nelson Quinones (injured), Lawrence Ennali (injured), Franco Escobar (injured), Brad Smith (injured).

