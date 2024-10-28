SEATTLE – The transition to the Mike Macdonald era continues to be a rocky one for the Seattle Seahawks’ defense.

After leading the NFL’s top defense with the Ravens last season, Macdonald was hired as the Seahawks’ head coach during the offseason with hopes he could quickly turn around a unit that’s struggled for multiple years. But through eight games Seattle’s defense is having troubles similar to the ones it had the past two seasons. Those struggles were on full display in a 31-10 dismantling at the hands of the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.

The Bills piled up a number of season highs against the Seahawks. They amassed 445 total yards of offense, 164 rushing yards, 29 first downs (including 14 via the run) and eight conversions on third down. Their 281 passing yards were their second-highest total of the season.

Seattle also allowed Buffalo to score on five of its first seven drives, including a 14-play, 90-yard touchdown march on its first possession. The Bills put up 110 total yards on their first drive alone.

“Extremely, extremely frustrating,” safety Coby Bryant said after the game. “Obviously we wanted to come in and keep it rolling, but like I said, it’s about the little things right now that we need to get done and get right and get fixed so we can continually win and keep going.”

The porblems against the run in particular have been a common theme. Seattle has allowed six of eight opponents to rush for at least 100 yards this season, including 155 or more yards by its past four opponents.

On Sunday, they allowed Buffalo running back James Cook to average 6.5 yards per carry on his way to a season-high 111 yards and two touchdowns.

“Obviously they run the ball,” Bryant said. “That’s something that we have to continuously work on.”

The Bills weren’t trying to do anything to hide the fact they wanted to run, either. They frequently ran two tight end sets and oftentimes brought a sixth offensive lineman on the field.

“It’s something they’ve been doing,” Macdonald said of the sets with an extra offensive lineman. “… It was more than they’ve shown on tape in those situations, but you still have to be ready for it. I thought we had a solid plan. Probably could have had some more (defensive) front flexibility on that front to have some more answers, maybe some more movements. So we’ll look at those things.”

Seattle also hurt its own cause with mistakes. With Buffalo facing third down in Seahawks territory late in the first half, outside linebacker Derick Hall was called for roughing the passer on a third-down incompletion. Instead of a long field goal attempt, the Bills got a first down and scored a touchdown two plays later to go up 14-3 heading into the break.

“(That) wasn’t a smart penalty,” Macdonald said. “That’s not how we train our guys to attack quarterbacks.”

The lone bright spot defensively came in the second quarter when cornerback Josh Jobe picked off Josh Allen and returned it back to Buffalo’s 7-yard line. The interception ended Allen’s franchise-record streak of 301 passes without an interception, but Seattle failed to capitalize with any points off the turnover.

JOSH JOBE INTERCEPTS JOSH ALLEN.

“We felt like we had a chance to really turn the momentum there,” Macdonald said. “Josh (Jobe) had great technique on that play and then when he had the opportunity, took advantage of it. Felt great at the time. It felt like we had a chance to get the thing rolling.”

