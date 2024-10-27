Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Recap: Allen throws 2 TDs, Bills cruise past Seahawks 31-10

Oct 27, 2024, 4:34 PM | Updated: 6:59 pm

Seattle Seahawks Buffalo Bills Josh Allen...

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after a TD by James Cook against the Seattle Seahawks. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY CHRIS TALBOTT


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and the surging Buffalo Bills turned his first interception of the season into an afterthought, pummeling the Seattle Seahawks 31-10 on Sunday.

Seahawks observations | Instant Reaction | Tempers flare | Stats

James Cook rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns for the AFC East-leading Bills (6-2), who were in control throughout and won their third straight.

Allen finished 24 of 34 for 283 yards. He ran his streak of passes without an interception to 300 before Josh Jobe picked him off in the second quarter. But Seattle (4-4) turned the ball over on downs after that pick, with quarterback Geno Smith stumbling after he took the snap on fourth-and-goal from the 1. Allen responded by leading a 12-play, 93-yard drive — the Bills’ second drive of 90-plus yards in the first half — for a 14-3 lead.

Allen concluded that possession with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid.

Buffalo also went 90 yards on 14 plays after the opening kickoff, and Allen found Keon Coleman for a 2-yard TD to finish a drive that lasted 9:07.

Smith went 21 of 29 for 212 yards and an interception for the Seahawks, who were largely inept on offense. They rushed for only 32 yards and scored their only touchdown in garbage time.

Rost: The winners and losers after Seahawks’ defeat to Buffalo

Buffalo outgained Seattle 445 yards to 233 and held the ball for more than 38 minutes.

Seattle had the ball at the Buffalo 2 with a chance to tie the game midway through the second quarter, but center Connor Williams sent a shotgun snap over Smith’s head that skittered past the 30. Kenneth Walker III recovered the fumble, but the Seahawks settled for Jason Myers’ 38-yard field goal.

Jobe, elevated from the practice squad before the game, beat Amari Cooper to the ball on Allen’s first pass of the next drive, and the cornerback picked it off at the Buffalo 40 and returned it to the 7. Allen’s streak of 300 passes without an interception, including playoffs, was a franchise record.

A second mistake by Williams kept Seattle out of the end zone when he stepped on Smith’s foot on the fourth-down play and the quarterback fell.

‘Extremely frustrating’ day for defense | Goal-line gaffes

Derick Hall was flagged for a late hit on Allen that extended Buffalo’s subsequent drive. Hall and teammates were shouting at each other and on the sidelines for the rest of the half. The Seahawks were called for three personal fouls in the game, including one by Smith.

“That’s the result of good football team that outplayed us in three phases and then it gets out of hand when you’re doing the things we we did today,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said. “The long and short of it is we got outplayed, we got outcoached, and we’ve got to go make it right.”

The Bills became the first team to have two TD drives of 90 yards or more in a half since 2022, when Carolina did it against Detroit.

With Buffalo leading 17-3 in the third quarter, defensive end end Casey Toohill pressured Smith, who was retreating to throw a screen pass. Smith tried to loft it over Toohill, but he tipped the ball, which bounced off Walker’s hands and into the arms of defensive lineman Austin Johnson.

Cook scored from 2 yards out to put Buffalo up 24-3 with 2:01 left in the third. He added a 7-yard scoring run early in the fourth.

No rush for Seattle Seahawks

Buffalo held Seattle to 1 yard rushing in the first half, the second-fewest rushing yards the Bills had given up in a half this century. The Bills held the Indianapolis Colts to minus-11 yards in a half in 2010. Walker had six carries for 5 yards in the first half.

Injuries

Bills: WR Curtis Samuel (foot) was inactive.

Seahawks: WR DK Metcalf was inactive with a knee injury. … LB Dre’Mont Jones left in the second half with a shoulder injury, but returned to the game.

Up next

Bills: Host Miami on Sunday.

Seahawks: Host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks’ trade has interesting parallels to Ravens’ Roquan Smith deal
The area Brock Huard wants to see Seahawks’ JSN improve
Seahawks’ surprising rookie Michael Jerrell gets ‘slimed’
Wyman provides a linebacker’s view on trade for Ernest Jones IV
NFC West is a jumbled mess, and that’s good news for Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks against Buffalo Bills...

Zac Hereth

‘Extremely frustrating’ day for Seahawks’ defense against Bills

The Buffalo Bills racked up a number of season highs as they hung 31 points up on the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

23 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks Kenneth Walker III errant snap Buffalo Bills 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Disastrous goal-line gaffes doom Seahawks in ugly loss

Two monumental mistakes inside the 5-yard line crippled the Seattle Seahawks during their error-filled 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

1 hour ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith QB Buffalo Bills...

Stacy Rost

Rost: The winners and losers after Seahawks’ defeat to Buffalo

On a bad day for the Seattle Seahawks, who could be deemed winners and losers following the 31-10 loss to Buffalo? Stacy Rost sorts it out.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Buffalo Bills Josh Allen...

Chris Talbott

Recap: Allen throws 2 TDs, Bills cruise past Seahawks 31-10

Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and the surging Buffalo Bills turned his first interception of the season into an afterthought, pummeling the Seattle Seahawks 31-10 on Sunday.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Buffalo Bills James Cook...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Instant Reaction: A rough day for Seahawks in loss to Bills

The voices of Seattle Sports react to the Seahawks' disappointing 31-10 loss to the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills.

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Buffalo Bills Geno Smith sack...

Zac Hereth

Observations from Seahawks’ forgettable 31-10 loss vs Bills

Five things that stood out as the Seattle Seahawks dropped to 4-4 with a loss Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

3 hours ago

Recap: Allen throws 2 TDs, Bills cruise past Seahawks 31-10