The Seattle Seahawks didn’t look much like the NFC West-leading team that they are on Sunday, losing 31-10 to the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills on a rainy, mistake-filled day at Lumen Field for the Hawks.

As we do after every Seahawks game, we've collected the instant reactions from the voices of Seattle Sports to the defeat.

Mike Salk – Brock and Salk (6-10 a.m.)

Early in the fourth quarter, James Cook barreled into the end zone to get Buffalo up by four scores. As he did, new Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV got run over at the goal line with such force that his helmet popped off and went flying backwards 10 feet. It might as well have been his head.

Such was the level of physical difference between the Seahawks and Bills. And such has been the case whenever Seattle has played teams that pride themselves on their physicality. There were other elements that affected this game, from the weather to the mistakes to the sloppy penalties. But ultimately, it came down to the age old adage: the more violent, physical team won by bullying its opponent. And that, unfortunately, isn’t fixed by scheme, communication, discipline or time on task. It is a commitment to an identity that starts in player acquisition and is developed through a belief in its importance.

There are other ways to win, but until the Seahawks get more physical, they will continue to struggle against the better teams in the league that are built with that backbone.

Bob Stelton – Wyman and Bob (2-7 p.m.)

Before today’s game, the worst game of the season was the Seahawks’ loss to the Giants on their home field. That has now been bumped down to the second worst loss as there is a new No. 1.

Some of the stats accumulated late when the game was out of hand will make this one look slightly more respectable than it was.

Anything that could go wrong did go wrong for Seattle. From poor play in the trenches on both sides of the ball, to mind numbingly dumb penalties, to turnovers, to an inability to run the ball, to horrible snaps from center, you all saw it. More importantly, the team will see it even clearer after they watch the film. Now, the question is what will they do about it? What can they do about it?

They can fix some of the poor decisions that were made, but perhaps we are once again left with the very realistic possibility that this is an average team. An average team that just isn’t talented enough to overcome self-inflicted wounds at the rate they’re committing them. And that is the part that falls squarely on the shoulders of this coaching staff.

The NFC West appears to be pretty mediocre as a whole so there is more than a very good chance that the Seahawks can still find their way into the playoffs – if they can they can first stop getting in their own way.

One bright spot: punter Michael Dickson had a good day!

Dave Wyman – Wyman and Bob/Seahawks Radio Network analyst

Brock Huard – Brock and Salk

This Seahawks massacre rivals the Rams 42-7 Beatdown in December of ‘17 This one feels even worse in some ways b/c of all the mistakes early But make no mistake, there was zero violence & physicality from the home team. Zero Buffalo bullied & humiliated all game long — Brock Huard (@BrockHuard) October 27, 2024

