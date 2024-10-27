Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Tempers flare between Seahawks’ Derick Hall, Jarran Reed

Oct 27, 2024, 2:50 PM | Updated: 3:06 pm

Seattle Seahawks Derick Hall Jarran Reed...

Derick Hall of the Seattle Seahawks sits on the bench during a game at Lumen Field. (Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

(Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

A frustrating first half for the Seattle Seahawks boiled over onto the sidelines during Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Seahawks’ trade has interesting parallels to Ravens’ Roquan Smith deal

Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed and outside linebacker Derick Hall were seen arguing on the field after Hall was flagged for roughing the passer on Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, but things didn’t end there. The cameras for the FOX broadcast would also capture Reed and Hall’s dispute turning physical on the sidelines, with Reed grabbing Hall by the helmet, followed by Hall doing the same before they were separated.

You can see the on-field argument at this link, and the sideline altercation here.

Cooler heads seemed to prevail as minutes later the FOX broadcast showed Reed and Hall having a calmer discussion (with the more veteran Reed doing the talking).

It’s worth noting, however, that the pair was on the Seahawks’ sideline as the Bills scored on a 12-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid with just 18 seconds remaining before halftime. That pushed Buffalo’s lead to 14-3.

There’s probably not much reason to be concerned any issues between Reed and Hall would linger past the heat of the moment. Seattle Sports’ Stacy Rost added on social media that Hall, a 2023 second-round NFL Draft pick, recently shared insight into his relationship with Reed, who is in his ninth pro season, during a conversation on The Huddle.

“(For what it’s worth), Hall and Reed are friends,” Rost wrote. “We just spoke with Hall a few days ago and he joked that Reed was trying to help him step up his pre-game fashion. This is a vet who’s heated in a close game letting a second-year player know he messed up.”

It’s easy to see why tempers would flare Sunday between two Seahawks defenders. The Bills dominated a rainy first half at Seattle’s Lumen Field in the battle between two NFL division leaders, with the Seahawks giving up 224 yards to Buffalo while gaining only 96 themselves. Seattle failed to take advantage of multiple opportunities afforded by the Bills, who had eight penalties for a loss of 58 yards plus threw an interception all before halftime, and the Hawks had little effectiveness stopping Buffalo on third down.

Seattle Seahawks coverage

The area Brock Huard wants to see Seahawks’ JSN improve
Seahawks’ surprising rookie Michael Jerrell gets ‘slimed’
Wyman provides a linebacker’s view on trade for Ernest Jones IV
NFC West is a jumbled mess, and that’s good news for Seahawks
Brock Huard Reacts: Why Seattle Seahawks made LB trade

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Derick Hall Jarran Reed...

Brent Stecker

Tempers flare between Seahawks’ Derick Hall, Jarran Reed

A frustrating first half for the Seattle Seahawks boiled over onto the sidelines during Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

16 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf preseason game 2024...

Cameron Van Til

DK out, Tre Brown active for Seahawks’ matchup vs Bills

Star wide receiver DK Metcalf will miss just the second game of his career, but the Seattle Seahawks' top three cornerbacks are active.

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Laviska Shenault Jr. Detroit Lions 2024...

Cameron Van Til

What would Seahawks’ offense look like if Metcalf is out?

Michael Bumpus describes how the Seattle Seahawks' offense would differ in play-calling and personnel if DK Metcalf can't play on Sunday.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks safety Jerrick Reed II...

Zac Hereth

Seahawks activate safety from IR, elevate 2 from practice squad

The Seattle Seahawks added three players to their secondary for Sunday's matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Kenneth Walker III carries vs. Atlanta Falcons 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Burkhardt: Why Bills matchup is ‘ultimate test’ for Seahawks

FOX NFL play-by-play voice Kevin Burkhardt explains why Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills could show a lot about the Seattle Seahawks.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Riq Woolen interception Broncos Week 1 2024...

Zac Hereth

Seahawks Injuries: Key player returns, but another is likely out

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen didn't carry a designation on the final injury report, but wide receiver DK Metcalf is doubtful.

2 days ago

Tempers flare between Seahawks’ Derick Hall, Jarran Reed