A frustrating first half for the Seattle Seahawks boiled over onto the sidelines during Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed and outside linebacker Derick Hall were seen arguing on the field after Hall was flagged for roughing the passer on Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, but things didn’t end there. The cameras for the FOX broadcast would also capture Reed and Hall’s dispute turning physical on the sidelines, with Reed grabbing Hall by the helmet, followed by Hall doing the same before they were separated.

Cooler heads seemed to prevail as minutes later the FOX broadcast showed Reed and Hall having a calmer discussion (with the more veteran Reed doing the talking).

It’s worth noting, however, that the pair was on the Seahawks’ sideline as the Bills scored on a 12-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid with just 18 seconds remaining before halftime. That pushed Buffalo’s lead to 14-3.

There’s probably not much reason to be concerned any issues between Reed and Hall would linger past the heat of the moment. Seattle Sports’ Stacy Rost added on social media that Hall, a 2023 second-round NFL Draft pick, recently shared insight into his relationship with Reed, who is in his ninth pro season, during a conversation on The Huddle.

“(For what it’s worth), Hall and Reed are friends,” Rost wrote. “We just spoke with Hall a few days ago and he joked that Reed was trying to help him step up his pre-game fashion. This is a vet who’s heated in a close game letting a second-year player know he messed up.”

It’s easy to see why tempers would flare Sunday between two Seahawks defenders. The Bills dominated a rainy first half at Seattle’s Lumen Field in the battle between two NFL division leaders, with the Seahawks giving up 224 yards to Buffalo while gaining only 96 themselves. Seattle failed to take advantage of multiple opportunities afforded by the Bills, who had eight penalties for a loss of 58 yards plus threw an interception all before halftime, and the Hawks had little effectiveness stopping Buffalo on third down.

