SEATTLE – That was a game the Seattle Seahawks will surely want to forget quickly.

The Seahawks put up their worst performance of the season so far Sunday in a 31-10 dismantling by the Buffalo Bills on Seattle’s home field. With the loss, Seattle dropped to 4-4 and fell into a tie with the Arizona Cardinals for first place in the NFC West.

Here are five things that stood out from Sunday’s game.

It’s his Jobe now: A week after making his Seahawks debut due a slew of injuries in the secondary, cornerback Josh Jobe was elevated from the practice squad again and factored in heavily on defense. The third-year pro’s solid showing last week against the Falcons appears to have vaulted him on the depth chart in front of Tre Brown, who was back after missing last week with an injury. Jobe lined up as the outside cornerback opposite Riq Woolen when the Seahawks were in their nickel package against the Bills. Jobe didn’t have a perfect game, but the decision to make him the No. 3 cornerback paid off in the second quarter when he became the first player to pick off Bills quarterback Josh Allen this season. Brown had dreadful performance a few weeks ago against the Giants, which likely left the door open for Jobe to pass him on the depth chart.

A mistake-filled loss: Buffalo thoroughly outplayed Seattle in this one, but the Seahawks also didn’t do themselves any favors throughout the game. They shot themselves in the foot twice in the first half while attempting to punch in a touchdown near the goal line. First, center Connor Williams launched a shotgun snap way over Geno Smith’s head and Seattle had to settle for a field goal, then Smith fell down while attempting to drop back after Williams stepped on his foot on a fourth-and-goal play that resulted in a turnover on downs. Outside linebacker Derick Hall also had a costly mistake in the first half when he was called for a late hit on Allen on third down that extended the Bills’ drive and allowed them to get a touchdown instead of a field goal just before the half. Things didn’t get any better in the second half, as Smith was picked off on a screen pass and another Seattle drive featured a botched pitch and penalties on four straight plays. The cherry on top was a muffed punt return recovered by the Bills in the final minutes of the game.

Run game issues persist on both sides of the ball: The Seahawks continued to struggle to set the tone at the line of scrimmage as they finished with just 32 yards rushing and allowed the Bills to gain 164 yards on the ground. Buffalo held a 74-1 advantage in rushing yards at the half. The Seahawks have been outgained on the ground in six of their first eight games now, and they’ve allowed a whopping 180.5 rushing yards per contest over their past four. Once again, playing from behind made it difficult for Seattle’s offense to establish much of a run game in this one.

No answer for DK Metcalf’s absence: Playing without star wide receiver DK Metcalf was always going to be a challenge, but Seattle’s offense looked surprisingly punchless with its leading receiver inactive due to a knee injury. The Seahawks were touted as having one of the better receiving corps in the league this season with Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njgiba and Tyler Lockett as the headlining trio, but neither Smith-Njigba or Lockett stepped up to be a difference-maker against the Bills. Smith-Njigba and Lockett finished with just 78 combined receiving yards on seven receptions, including just one catch for nine yards by Lockett. The Seahawks also didn’t get much from their depth receivers, as Jake Bobo and Laviska Shenault Jr. each had only one catch. Without Metcalf, Seattle never seemed to have anyone open down the field.

Solid debut for new linebacker: There’s normally not much positive to take away from games when your punter has the best performance of anyone on the team, but new Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV put together a decent showing in his first game in Seattle. Jones, who was acquired in a trade with the Titans earlier this week, led the team with 15 total tackles and was around the ball as much as anyone. It will be interesting to see what sort of difference he can make once he becomes more acclimated to coach Mike Macdonald’s defensive scheme, because the Seahawks clearly need some help on that side of the ball.

