DK out, Tre Brown active for Seahawks’ matchup vs Bills

Oct 27, 2024, 12:04 PM | Updated: 12:08 pm

Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf preseason game 2024...

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf looks on during a 2024 preseason game. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

(Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


SEATTLE – Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf is officially inactive for Sunday afternoon’s Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Lumen Field.

Metcalf was listed as doubtful on Seattle’s injury report Friday after not practicing all week due to a sprained MCL. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound wideout suffered the injury while trying to make a sideline catch in last Sunday’s win over Atlanta.

It will mark just the second time in Metcalf’s six-year career that he’s missed a game. His only other missed game came in Week 6 against Arizona last season, when he was sidelined with rib and hip injuries.

Metcalf currently ranks fourth in the NFL in receiving yardage this season. The former second-round pick is on pace for a career year with 35 catches for 568 yards and three touchdowns.

In a positive development, cornerback Tre Brown is active after missing last week’s game against Atlanta with an ankle injury. Brown was listed as questionable on Friday.

With Brown back, Seattle will have its top three cornerbacks healthy for the first time since Week 5 against the Giants. Starting outside cornerback Riq Woolen missed the past two games with an ankle injury, but was a full participant in Friday’s practice and didn’t carry a game status designation.

Defensive end Mike Morris (ankle), cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (ankle) and nose tackle Cameron Young (knee) are also among the Seahawks’ inactives. Morris and Pritchett were listed as questionable, while Young was doubtful.

Seattle’s other inactives are linebacker Trevis Gipson, defensive end Myles Adams and guard Sataoa Laumea.

