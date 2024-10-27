AP Top 25: Did WSU Cougars’ dramatic win get them in?

For the first time this season, the WSU Cougars are back in the Associated Press college football top 25 poll.

WSU beats San Diego State 29-26 to improve to 7-1

The Cougs are the No. 22 team in the nation per Sunday’s new poll after rallying to beat San Diego State 29-26 on the road Saturday night. The victory improved Washington State to 7-1 on the season.

Wazzu’s résumé is arguably more impressive than its standing in the poll, as its only loss this season was on the road against No. 15 Boise State (6-1) and its Heisman Trophy hopeful running back, Ashton Jeanty.

WSU moves into the top 25 rankings this week after being the first team on the outside looking in the previous week’s voting.

The AP poll isn’t the only one to welcome in the Cougars on Sunday. Washington State is also No. 22 in the new Coaches Poll.

The Cougars led at halftime Saturday in San Diego but gave up 20 unanswered points to the Aztecs and trailed 26-14 with 13:39 left to play. Quarterback John Mateer threw a 34-yard touchdown to Carlos Hernandez, and Taariq Al-Uqdah followed with an interception to get WSU the ball back. Mateer then punched the ball into the end zone on a 2-yard run to put the Cougars up for good with just over 5 minutes remaining. Mateer finished with a pair of touchdown passes and two TD runs.

WSU has next weekend off before hosting future Pac-12 rival Utah State at Pullman’s Martin Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9.

None of the Cougars’ four remaining games are against currently ranked opponents.

Washington State last was ranked by the AP when it was No. 19 in the Oct. 8, 2023 poll.

Atop both the AP and Coaches polls, undefeated Oregon remains No. 1 after rolling to a 38-9 win Saturday over Illinois, which entered the game as the No. 20 team in the AP rankings. Illinois dropped to No. 24 in Sunday’s AP poll.

