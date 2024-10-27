Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Kraken drop 3rd straight, fall 4-1 to Hurricanes

Oct 26, 2024, 10:37 PM

Carolina Hurricanes Andrei Svechnikov Seattle Kraken 2024...

Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov passes the puck against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night. (AP Photo/Maddy Grassy)

(AP Photo/Maddy Grassy)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ZACH MARTIN


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Seth Jarvis had a goal and an assist, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Seattle Kraken 4-1 on Saturday night for their third consecutive win.

Carolina Hurricanes 4, Seattle Kraken 1: Box score

Andrei Svechnikov, Dmitry Orlov and Jack Drury also scored for Carolina, which won for the fifth time in six games overall. Frederik Anderson made 18 saves.

Jarvis gave the Hurricanes a 3-1 lead with 4:22 left, and Orlov closed it out with an empty-netter.

Seattle lost its third consecutive game. Jared McCann scored for the Kraken, and Joey Daccord made 35 stops.

TAKEAWAYS

Hurricanes: Already one of the NHL’s best penalty-kill units, the special teams for the Hurricanes delivered once again. Seattle went 0 for 3 with the man advantage.

Kraken: Had plenty of chances, but repeatedly came up empty. Matty Beniers whiffed on a wide-open opportunity at the side of the net.

KEY MOMENT

After the Kraken seemed to grab momentum on McCann’s fifth goal midway through the third, Jarvis got behind Seattle’s defense, made a move and beat Daccord for his third goal on the season.

KEY STAT

Carolina outshot Seattle 14-5 in the opening 20 minutes. The Hurricanes were aggressive from the puck drop and never took their foot off the gas.

UP NEXT

Carolina closes out a six-game trip at Vancouver on Monday night. Seattle visits Montreal on Tuesday night.

Last game: Seattle Kraken rally in 3rd, but fall to unbeaten Jets 4-3 in OT

Seattle Kraken

Carolina Hurricanes Andrei Svechnikov Seattle Kraken 2024...

Zach Martin

Kraken drop 3rd straight, fall 4-1 to Hurricanes

Jared McCann scored the lone goal for the Seattle Kraken, who were outshot 39-19 as they closed their homestand with a 4-1 loss to Carolina.

4 seconds ago

Winnipeg Jets Nikolaj Ehlers OT winner Seattle Kraken 2024...

Shane Lantz

Kraken rally in 3rd, but fall to unbeaten Jets 4-3 in OT

The Seattle Kraken scored twice in the final nine minutes of regulation before surrendering an overtime goal in a 4-3 loss to Winnipeg.

2 days ago

Seattle Kraken Colorado Avalanche Philipp Grubauer...

Shane Lantz

Kiviranta scores 2 as Avalanche hold on to beat Kraken 3-2

Joel Kiviranta and Nathan MacKinnon each scored in the second period to put Colorado ahead, and the Avalanche held on to beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Tuesday.

4 days ago

Seattle Kraken Jordan Eberle OT game-winner Calgary Flames 2024...

Zach Martin

Eberle’s OT winner gives Kraken 2-1 victory over Flames

Jordan Eberle scored the game-winner in overtime, giving the Seattle Kraken their third straight victory with a 2-1 win over Calgary.

7 days ago

Seattle Kraken Eeli Tolvanen goal Philadelphia Flyers 2024...

Shane Lantz

Kraken score 4 goals in 2nd period, beat Flyers 6-4

The Seattle Kraken scored three goals in less than three minutes in the second period and held on to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-4.

9 days ago

Seattle Kraken...

Zac Hereth

What Salk saw in a ‘phenomenal’ Kraken performance

Seattle Sports' Mike Salk shares what stood out to him from a 7-3 victory by the Seattle Kraken over the Nashville Predators.

10 days ago

Kraken drop 3rd straight, fall 4-1 to Hurricanes