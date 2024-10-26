Safety Jerrick Reed the II is set to make his season debut for the Seattle Seahawks against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Seattle Seahawks Injuries: Key player returns, but another is likely out

The Seahawks activated the 2023 sixth-round pick from the injured reserve Saturday.

Seattle also elevated cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Faion Hicks from the practice squad for a second straight week.

Reed made 11 tackles (nine solo) in 10 games while largely contributing on special teams before his rookie season was cut short by a torn ACL. He was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team on special teams despite the limited action. Reed will provide the Seahawks added safety with starter Rayshawn Jenkins on IR.

Jobe and Hicks made their Seahawks debuts against the Atlanta Falcons last week as the secondary was ailing with injuries to Riq Woolen and Tre Brown. Jobe registered six tackles (three solo) and two passes defended while playing 65 defensive snaps. He allowed three catches for 32 yards on seven targets, per Pro Football Focus. Hicks had a tackle while splitting time on defense and special teams.

The pair give Seattle some insurance at cornerback Sunday as Brown (ankle) and rookie cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (ankle) are both listed as questionable against the Bills. Woolen does not carry an injury designation after missing the past two games.

More on Seattle Seahawks

• Macdonald previews Seahawks’ showdown vs Bills

• Rost: Two keys for Seattle Seahawks against Bills

• The area Brock wants to see Seahawks’ JSN improve

• Seahawks’ trade has interesting parallels to Ravens’ Roquan Smith deal

• Burkhardt: Why Bills matchup is ‘ultimate test’ for Seahawks

Follow @ZacHereth