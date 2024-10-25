Close
Seahawks Injuries: Key player returns, but another is likely out

Oct 25, 2024, 1:21 PM | Updated: 2:28 pm

Seattle Seahawks Riq Woolen interception Broncos Week 1 2024...

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen intercepts a pass during a 2024 game. (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


One of the Seattle Seahawks’ top defensive backs is returning to action, but their star wide receiver will likely be missing Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Seattle Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald previews showdown with Bills

Cornerback Riq Woolen did not carry a designation Friday on Seattle’s final injury report. Woolen missed the past two games with an ankle injury suffered Week 5 against the New York Giants.

The Seahawks ruled out only one player. Right tackle Abraham Lucas remains out as he continues to work his way back from offseason knee surgery. The WSU Cougars product and Everett native was designated to return to practice from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday. The team has 21 days to activate him or put him on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

However, wide receiver DK Metcalf (knee) and defensive tackle Cameron Young (knee) were both listed as doubtful.

Metcalf reportedly suffered a Grade 1 MCL sprain attempting to corral a pass near the sideline in the third quarter of last week’s win over the Atlanta Falcons. The sixth-year pro was taken to the locker room on a medical cart but later returned to the sideline.

The Seahawks held Metcalf out of practice Wednesday and Thursday and were set to re-evaluate the injury Friday.

“It’s doubtful right now for the game,” head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters after Friday’s practice. “It’s not out of the question 100% yet. We’ll take it to Sunday and then we’ll go from there.”

Seattle also listed right tackle George Fant (knee), defensive end Mike Morris (ankle) and cornerbacks Tre Brown (ankle) and Nehemiah Pritchett (ankle) questionable.

Fant is attempting to make his first appearance since being injured in the first half of the season opener against the Denver Broncos. The veteran was brought in to be an insurance policy for Lucas this season at right tackle, but Fant’s injury forced third-stringer Stone Forsythe to start five games.

An injury to Forsythe led to fourth-string rookie Michael Jerrell starting against the Falcons last week. Macdonald said Friday that Jerrell will start at right tackle against Buffalo.

Brown was injured in Week 6 against San Francisco and missed last week’s game in Atlanta. Pritchett and Josh Jobe were among the corners to fill in for Brown.

Morris has not missed any time this season. He played 10 defensive snaps against Atlanta, per Pro Football Reference.

Running back Kenneth Walker III (illness) did not carry a designation after being a limited participant on Thursday.

For Buffalo’s injury report, click here.

This story was updated with the news that Michael Jerrell will start at right tackle against the Bills.

