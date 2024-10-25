SEATTLE (AP) — The mood inside the Seahawks’ headquarters shifted from frustration to optimism this week, with the team fresh off a 34-14 win at Atlanta that at least temporarily put to bed some of the lingering issues that emerged during Seattle’s recent three-game losing streak.

Seattle Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald previews showdown with Bills

After underutilizing running back Kenneth Walker III, the Seahawks gave him the ball 14 times, and he ran for 69 yards and a touchdown. That provided some balance for an offense that has leaned heavily on Geno Smith’s arm, with the Seahawks averaging an NFL-high 270.9 passing yards per game.

The Seahawks (4-3) also saw their run defense step up after a bumpy few weeks. They allowed just 39 rushing yards in the second half while forcing three turnovers.

With a victory under their belt and another new player on defense — linebacker Ernest Jones IV was acquired from Tennessee on Wednesday — Seattle has reason to look forward to its matchup on Sunday against the visiting Buffalo Bills (5-2).

The Seahawks will have to bring their A-game against the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen, who has a new, reliable target in receiver Amari Cooper.

The Bills have been a one of the NFL’s steadiest teams in the eight seasons since general manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott took over in 2017. They’ve made five consecutive playoff appearances and won four straight AFC East titles.

“You look at all the stats that drives winning, and all the takeaway differential, field position, how well they’ve been running the ball, how well they’ve been playing situational football and defense, their special teams unit, the team doesn’t beat themselves,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said. “I think if you can kind of create that formula, that’s going to be a tough team to beat on any given day.”

Related: Bills rule out starting linebacker, two others vs Seahawks

Allen is the only starting quarterback in the NFL without an interception this season, and he’s just the second after Alex Smith in 2017 to have 12 or more touchdown passes and no interceptions through seven games.

“(He’s) just becoming a great decision maker,” McDermott said. “He’s been very intentional about it and it’s important to him. He knows the value of playing clean football that way and protecting the house.”

All five of Buffalo’s wins have come against teams that have losing records entering this weekend.

No picks

Allen acknowledges a little bit of luck has gone into his interception-free start to the season.

“They’ve dropped a couple, which helps,” said Allen, who has gone 286 attempts, including playoffs, since he last threw a pick in Buffalo’s 2023 season finale.

Allen said he’s been making better decisions and has been more attuned to the game plan, without being overly conservative.

“You’re going to have to take some risks,” said Allen, who threw a career-high 18 interceptions last season. “I’m not sitting back there not trying to throw interceptions.”

Team connections

Seahawks assistant head coach Leslie Frazier spent six seasons as the Bills’ defensive coordinator from 2017-22, and also served as assistant head coach from 2020-22.

Linebacker Tyrel Dodson also spent time with the Bills, playing four seasons with Buffalo after getting signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Another familiar face, Bills safety Taylor Rapp, grew up in Bellingham and played at the University of Washington, where he was a preseason All-American in 2018.

Slow starts

As much credit as Bills defensive coordinator Bobby Babich gets for making halftime adjustments, he’d prefer his unit got off to better starts.

“Honestly, I’m kind of sick about talking about the strong second half,” Babich said. “The guys have done a god job of grasping what the offense is doing to us at halftime, but we need to do that a little bit sooner.”

Buffalo has allowed 95 points in the first half and just 41 over the final 30 minutes. In their 34-10 win over Tennessee last Sunday, the Bills allowed 217 yards before halftime and trailed 10-7. Buffalo shut out the Titans over the final 30 minutes while allowing 72 yards.

Metcalf questionable

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf suffered a sprained MCL in the win over Atlanta. If he doesn’t play, it would be the second game he’s missed in his six-year career.

Receiver Tyler Lockett is confident that the Seahawks are deep enough at the position to be able to compete in Metcalf’s absence. The receiver group also includes Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jake Bobo, Laviska Shenault Jr. and Dareke Young.

“I think we have great depth,” Lockett said.

Sack attack

Seattle’s Derick Hall and Boye Mafe have terrorized opposing quarterbacks. Hall has five sacks and Maye has four. Hall has been a revelation in his second season, while Mafe set a franchise record last year with a streak of seven games with at least one sack.

Hall and Mafe are the only teammates age 25 or younger who each have at least four sacks this season. The Seahawks are one of just five teams with multiple players with at least four sacks.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Seahawks Injury Report: Metcalf out for 2nd straight day

• Rost: Two keys for the Seahawks against AFC East-leading Bills

• Wyman provides a linebacker’s view on Seahawks trade for Ernest Jones IV

• Seattle Seahawks-Buffalo Bills Info: TV, radio, announcers, uniforms and more

• Seahawks’ surprising rookie Michael Jerrell gets ‘slimed’