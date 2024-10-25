Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Bills rule out starting linebacker, two others vs Seahawks

Oct 25, 2024, 11:10 AM

Terrel Bernard of the Buffalo Bills reacts after his team's fumble recovery during a 2023 game. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott on Friday ruled out starting linebacker Terrel Bernard, receiver Curtis Samuel and backup rookie defensive tackle DeWayne Carter from playing at the Seattle Seahawks this weekend.

Seattle Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald previews showdown with Buffalo Bills

Bernard is sidelined with an ankle injury sustained in a 34-10 win over Tennessee last weekend, and comes after Buffalo’s defensive signal-caller missed two games with a pectoral injury sustained in Week 2. Bernard was in on eight tackles and recovered a fumble before he was hurt.

McDermott said Carter will miss several weeks and require surgery to repair a wrist injury. The rookie third-round pick’s playing time has gradually increased, and is coming off a game in which he made a game-turning play. Carter stuffed running back Tony Pollard for a 2-yard loss on fourth down on the Titans’ second-half opening drive to set up Buffalo scoring the go-ahead points on its next possession.

Samuel is out indefinitely with a pectoral injury sustained on Sunday. His injury leaves the AFC East-leading Bills (5-2) with four receivers — including Amari Cooper, acquired in a trade with Cleveland last week — in traveling to play the NFC West-leading Seahawks (4-3) on Sunday.

Bills rule out starting linebacker, two others vs Seahawks