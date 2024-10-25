The Seattle Seahawks made a major change in the middle of their defense on Wednesday, acquiring Ernest Jones IV in a linebacker swap that sent Jerome Baker and a 2025 fourth-round draft pick to the Tennessee Titans.

Interestingly, it marks the second time in three years that a Mike Macdonald-led defense has added an inside linebacker in a midseason trade.

Macdonald was Baltimore’s defensive coordinator back in 2022 when the Ravens swung a trade for star linebacker Roquan Smith. That trade occurred eight games into Macdonald’s first season as Baltimore’s defensive play-caller.

Seattle’s trade for Jones occurred at almost the exact same point – seven games into Macdonald’s first season as the Seahawks’ head coach and defensive play-caller.

Of course, while Jones is a skilled player, he doesn’t bring the same pedigree to Seattle that Smith brought to Baltimore. When Smith joined the Ravens, he was already a reigning two-time All-Pro selection.

But nevertheless, there are some interesting parallels. Former NFL linebacker Dave Wyman touched on those similarities during Wednesday’s edition of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob.

“For Mike Macdonald, if he was going to coach any position, it would be inside linebackers,” Wyman said. “Like, to him, that’s the biggest deal. And for the Ravens back in 2022, when he was (their) defensive coordinator, they traded for Roquan Smith at about this time in the season.

“So I thought that was kind of an interesting phenomenon, because Roquan Smith, he’s kind of what made that defense go there. … I don’t know how much of a hand Mike Macdonald had in that trade, but (Baltimore’s) defense got a lot better after they got him. And so it’s kind of a similar move.”

As Wyman pointed out, Smith’s arrival coincided with the ascension of Baltimore’s defense under Macdonald.

Over their eight games prior to the trade, the Ravens ranked 20th in the NFL in points allowed per game (22.9) and 24th in yards allowed per game (364.3). Over their nine games following the trade, they were one of the league’s best defenses, ranking second in points allowed per game (14.7) and third in yards allowed per game (288.8).

And in 2023, with Smith in the midst of his second consecutive first-team All-Pro campaign, the Ravens led the league in scoring defense (16.2 points allowed per game) and were sixth in total defense (301.4 yards allowed per game). That season, they became the first defense in NFL history to lead the league in scoring defense, sacks and takeaways.

Of course, Smith was far from the only reason Baltimore’s defense took off. Macdonald runs a complex scheme, so it’s no surprise that it took the Ravens a bit to fully hit their stride.

But as Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta once put it, Smith is a “force multiplier” whose presence had a far-reaching impact on the entire defense. His addition undoubtedly played an enormous role in Baltimore’s success.

It’s obviously unrealistic to assume Jones’ addition will have the same level of effect with the Seahawks. But even if Jones can make a fraction of the impact in Seattle that Smith made in Baltimore, that would certainly would be a major plus for the Seahawks.

Jones’ biggest task will be to help shore up a struggling Seattle run defense that ranks 28th in yards allowed per carry (5.0) and 29th in rushing yards allowed per game (146.1).

“It’s a tremendous opportunity for Ernest Jones, because this is a very important position (in Macdonald’s defense),” Wyman said. “… (The Ravens) traded for Roquan Smith and everything kind of took off. In 2022 and 2023, their defense was top of the list, and a lot of it was because of Roquan Smith and the role that he played.”

