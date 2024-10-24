The Seattle Seahawks take on the Buffalo Bills this Sunday in a matchup of NFL division leaders, and the TV announce crew is befitting of the billing as seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will be on the call with FOX’s top broadcast team.

Here’s a look at all the information you need to take in Sunday’s game.

Week 8: Seattle Seahawks (4-3) vs. Buffalo Bills (5-2)

• When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27

• TV broadcast: FOX

• TV announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (analyst), Erin Andrews (reporter), Tom Rinaldi (reporter), Dean Blandino (rules)

• Seahawks Radio broadcast: Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

• Seahawks Radio streaming: Seattle Sports app, KIRO Newsradio app, official Seahawks app

• Seahawks Radio announcers: Steve Raible (play-by-play), Dave Wyman (analyst) and Jen Mueller (reporter)

If you are more than 100 miles from Seattle, click here to find the nearest Seahawks Radio Network affiliate. For details on streaming Seahawks Radio Network broadcasts, click here.

Pregame and postgame

• Seahawks Radio Pregame starts at 10 a.m. Sunday

• Seahawks Radio Postgame airs for three hours after the game.

• Pregame/halftime/postgame analysts: Michael Bumpus, Ray Roberts, Bryan Walters, Paul Moyer

Uniform combos

• Seahawks: Navy jerseys, pants and helmets

Navy on ⬆️ Navy on ⬇️ Our Week 8 uniform combo. pic.twitter.com/O4vOhSmHxL — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 23, 2024

• Bills: White jerseys and helmets, blue pants

History

Seattle has the advantage in the all-time series with a 8-6 record against Buffalo.

The Bills won 44-34 the last time they met the Seahawks, which was a Nov. 8, 2020 contest in Buffalo.

Sunday will be just the sixth time the two teams have played since the Seahawks moved from the AFC to the NFC in 2002.

Looking backwards and forwards

• Week 7: The Seahawks snapped a three-game skid and moved back into first place in the NFC West with a 34-14 win on the road over the Atlanta Falcons. The Bills rolled in similar fashion, beating the Titans 34-10 in Buffalo.



• Week 9: The Seahawks will stay at home to take on the Los Angeles Rams (2-4) on Sunday, Nov. 3 in a division battle before their bye week, while the Bills will host the struggling Miami Dolphins (2-4).



