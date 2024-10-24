Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks-Bills Info: TV, radio, announcers, uniforms and more

Oct 24, 2024, 12:05 PM

Seattle Seahawks Buffalo Bills...

Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett runs upfield against the Buffalo Bills. (Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

(Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

SeattleSports.com Staff's Profile Picture

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


Staff report

The Seattle Seahawks take on the Buffalo Bills this Sunday in a matchup of NFL division leaders, and the TV announce crew is befitting of the billing as seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will be on the call with FOX’s top broadcast team.

NFC West is a jumbled mess, and that’s good news for Seahawks

Here’s a look at all the information you need to take in Sunday’s game.

Week 8: Seattle Seahawks (4-3) vs. Buffalo Bills (5-2)

When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27

TV broadcast: FOX
TV announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (analyst), Erin Andrews (reporter), Tom Rinaldi (reporter), Dean Blandino (rules)

Seahawks Radio broadcast: Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
Seahawks Radio streaming: Seattle Sports app, KIRO Newsradio app, official Seahawks app
Seahawks Radio announcers: Steve Raible (play-by-play), Dave Wyman (analyst) and Jen Mueller (reporter)

If you are more than 100 miles from Seattle, click here to find the nearest Seahawks Radio Network affiliate. For details on streaming Seahawks Radio Network broadcasts, click here.

Pregame and postgame

Seahawks Radio Pregame starts at 10 a.m. Sunday
Seahawks Radio Postgame airs for three hours after the game.
Pregame/halftime/postgame analysts: Michael Bumpus, Ray Roberts, Bryan Walters, Paul Moyer

Uniform combos

Seahawks: Navy jerseys, pants and helmets

Bills: White jerseys and helmets, blue pants

History

Seattle has the advantage in the all-time series with a 8-6 record against Buffalo.

The Bills won 44-34 the last time they met the Seahawks, which was a Nov. 8, 2020 contest in Buffalo.

Sunday will be just the sixth time the two teams have played since the Seahawks moved from the AFC to the NFC in 2002.

Looking backwards and forwards

Week 7: The Seahawks snapped a three-game skid and moved back into first place in the NFC West with a 34-14 win on the road over the Atlanta Falcons. The Bills rolled in similar fashion, beating the Titans 34-10 in Buffalo.

Week 9: The Seahawks will stay at home to take on the Los Angeles Rams (2-4) on Sunday, Nov. 3 in a division battle before their bye week, while the Bills will host the struggling Miami Dolphins (2-4).

