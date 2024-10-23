Close
Seattle Sports
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Injury Report: DK, K9 among players out

Oct 23, 2024, 4:39 PM

Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf preseason Chargers 2024...

Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf warms up prior to an Aug. 10 preseason game against the Chargers. (Harry How/Getty Images)

(Harry How/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

There is one big reason for concern with the first Seattle Seahawks practice report, though it’s not all that unexpected.

Star wide receiver DK Metcalf did not practice Wednesday with a knee injury suffered in the team’s win Sunday over the Falcons. Metcalf left the game in Atlanta in the fourth quarter, at one point even being carted back to the locker room, and he reportedly has a Grade 1 MCL sprain according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald provided an update on Metcalf during his Wednesday media availability at team headquarters in Renton.

“You know him, he’s doing all the things,” Macdonald said of Metcalf. “He’s not going to practice today. Probably won’t practice tomorrow. Right now we’ll see on Friday, kind of reevaluate as we go.”

Metcalf wasn’t the only key skill player on offense down on Wednesday. Running back Kenneth Walker III, who played through an illness on Sunday, was also a DNP with sickness listed as the reason.

Seattle’s banged-up secondary was also present in the DNP category in the form of cornerbacks Tre Brown (ankle) and Nehemiah Pritchett (ankle).

Two other defensive backs were limited for Wednesday’s practice: cornerback Riq Woolen (ankle) and safety Julian Love (knee/quad).

The Seahawks designated two players to return on Wednesday in tackles George Fant (injured reserve, knee) and Abraham Lucas (physically unable to perform list, knee), and both were limited participants in practice.

Seattle Seahawks Wednesday practice report

Did not participate

• WR DK Metcalf – knee
• CB Tre Brown – ankle
• DE Leonard Williams – knee/non-injury related, rest
• CB Nehemiah Pritchett – ankle
• RB Kenneth Walker III – illness

Limited participation

• T George Fant – knee
• T Abraham Lucas – knee
• CB Riq Woolen – ankle
• S Julian Love – knee/quad
• NT Cameron Young – knee
• DE Mike Morris – ankle

Full participation

• TE Brady Russell – shoulder
• LB Boye Mofe – knee
• Jerrick Redd II – knee

The NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks (4-3) will host the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Lumen Field. Seahawks Radio Network coverage will begin with the pregame show at 10 a.m. on Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, and the Seattle Sports, KIRO Newsradio and official Seahawks mobile apps.

Seahawks Injury Report: DK, K9 among players out