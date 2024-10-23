Brock Huard Reacts: Why Seattle Seahawks made LB trade

For a second straight week, the Seattle Seahawks have made a trade to improve their defense, adding linebacker Ernest Jones IV on Wednesday in a deal that sends veteran linebacker Jerome Baker and a fourth-round draft pick to Tennessee.

Bump: What changes for Seahawks with trade for LB Ernest Jones IV

With a defense that is currently ranked 21st in the NFL having surrendered 343.9 yards per game, former NFL quarterback Brock Huard called the move “pretty significant” and one that clearly demonstrates the team is in its go-for-it window. It’s an opportunity that needed to be taken and one that should grab the attention of those in the locker room.

“To go get a linebacker from a team in Tennessee that is clearly out of it, clearly in ‘sell’ mode and to add to one of the weaker – if not the weakest position group (along) with O-line – on this roster? That sends a a very clear and direct message to the guys on the team that we’re not going to stand by,” Huard said in a reaction video after news of the trade broke.

“We’re not going to keep playing some poor football and poor run defense in particular. Let’s go address it.”

The Hawks address the problem with a player they have seen up close, as Jones played the previous three seasons in the NFC West with the Los Angeles Rams. After conversations with some who were involved in helping make the move, Huard was able to point to the attributes that put Jones on the Seahawks’ radar.

“This guy Ernest Jones is really physical,” said Huard, who is a FOX football analyst and co-host of Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk. “That was the word that came about instantly. He’s going to be more physical. This guy can play the run. He loves to come downhill. We know the problem that he was for the Seahawks, playing against him with the Rams for a number of years.”

In addition to helping now, Huard noted the move potentially helps later as linebacker is a need across the league and the upcoming draft is not very deep at the position. It’s a move that covers several bases.

“Ultimately, bottom line, period, end of story, you make your team better,” he said. “You make your team more physical. You address one of your significant needs, and you needed to do something at the second level of this defense to stop the run because status quo was not going to be good enough.”

Watch the video near the top of this post or at this link for Brock Huard’s full breakdown of the Seattle Seahawks’ trade for Ernest Jones IV.

