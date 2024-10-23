WSU Cougars upgrade rivalry against ‘Pac-2’ cohort Oregon State

The “Pac-2” rivalry between the WSU Cougars and Oregon State Beavers is going to up the ante next year.

The two schools announced that instead of playing just once on the football field in 2025, they’re turning it into a home-and-home series.

The Cougars and Beavers were already set to play on Nov. 29, 2025 in Pullman, but they’ve now scheduled an earlier Nov. 1 game in Corvallis.

It will be just the second time in the history of the rivalry that WSU and Oregon State play twice in the same season, with the first occurrence taking place in 1945.

Washington State leads the all-time series against Oregon State, which dates back to 1903, with a 57-48-3 record.

The WSU Cougars’ 2025 football schedule now includes games against:

• Idaho

• Louisiana Tech

• Oregon State (2)

• San Diego State

• Toledo

• Washington

• North Texas

• Ole Miss

• Virginia

The 2025 season will be the last where WSU and Oregon State essentially operate as independents, with the Pac-12 set to add Boise State, San Diego State, Fresno State, Utah State and Colorado State as member schools in 2026, as well as Gonzaga as a non-football member. The Pac-12 still needs to find one more school to fill a full eight-team football league.

The Cougars are 6-1 this season and look to be in line to crack the top 25 next week with a win on Saturday against 3-3 San Diego State. The 7:30 p.m. game will air (like all WSU contests) on KTTH 770 AM and the Seattle Sports app beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the pregame show. WSU will meet Oregon State (4-3) in the second-to-last game of the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 23.

