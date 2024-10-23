Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WSU

WSU Cougars upgrade rivalry against ‘Pac-2’ cohort Oregon State

Oct 23, 2024, 3:08 PM

WSU Cougars Oregon State Pac-2 Pac-12...

Oregon State and WSU fans hold "Pac-2" signs on Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

The “Pac-2” rivalry between the WSU Cougars and Oregon State Beavers is going to up the ante next year.

Oregon moves into No. 1 in CFP poll for first time since 2012

The two schools announced that instead of playing just once on the football field in 2025, they’re turning it into a home-and-home series.

The Cougars and Beavers were already set to play on Nov. 29, 2025 in Pullman, but they’ve now scheduled an earlier Nov. 1 game in Corvallis.

It will be just the second time in the history of the rivalry that WSU and Oregon State play twice in the same season, with the first occurrence taking place in 1945.

Washington State leads the all-time series against Oregon State, which dates back to 1903, with a 57-48-3 record.

The WSU Cougars’ 2025 football schedule now includes games against:

• Idaho
• Louisiana Tech
• Oregon State (2)
• San Diego State
• Toledo
• Washington
• North Texas
• Ole Miss
• Virginia

The 2025 season will be the last where WSU and Oregon State essentially operate as independents, with the Pac-12 set to add Boise State, San Diego State, Fresno State, Utah State and Colorado State as member schools in 2026, as well as Gonzaga as a non-football member. The Pac-12 still needs to find one more school to fill a full eight-team football league.

The Cougars are 6-1 this season and look to be in line to crack the top 25 next week with a win on Saturday against 3-3 San Diego State. The 7:30 p.m. game will air (like all WSU contests) on KTTH 770 AM and the Seattle Sports app beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the pregame show. WSU will meet Oregon State (4-3) in the second-to-last game of the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 23.

More on WSU Cougars football

AP Top 25: WSU Cougars still waiting for respect from voters
Mateer accounts for five TDs as Cougars rout Hawaii 42-10
The midseason bowl projections for WSU Cougars and UW Huskies

WSU

WSU Cougars Oregon State Pac-2 Pac-12...

Brent Stecker

WSU Cougars upgrade rivalry against ‘Pac-2’ cohort Oregon State

The "Pac-2" rivalry between the WSU Cougars and Oregon State Beavers is going to up the ante next year on the football field.

3 hours ago

NBA Seattle...

Zac Hereth

NBA players with ties to Seattle or Washington colleges

NBA Seattle: All of the Seattle-area natives and former Washington state college players who are on NBA rosters to start the season.

1 day ago

WSU Cougars Hawaii AP top 25 poll...

Brent Stecker

AP Top 25: WSU Cougars still waiting for respect from voters

The WSU Cougars have just one loss this season and won in a blowout Saturday, but it wasn't enough to crack this week's AP top 25.

3 days ago

Oregon Ducks...

Eric Olson

Oregon moves into No. 1 in CFP poll for first time since 2012

The Oregon Ducks became the fourth team this season to hold the No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press college football poll.

3 days ago

WSU Cougars John Mateer TD run Hawaii 2024...

The Associated Press

Mateer accounts for 5 TDs as Cougars rout Hawaii 42-10

John Mateer tossed three TD passes and ran for two more scores as the WSU Cougars became bowl eligible with a 42-10 blowout win over Hawaii.

4 days ago

Former WSU Cougars coach Tony Bennett...

The Associated Press

Ex-WSU hoops coach Tony Bennett gives reasons for sudden retirement

NIL and the transfer portal caused former WSU Cougars men's basketball coach Tony Bennett to abruptly retire this week.

5 days ago

WSU Cougars upgrade rivalry against ‘Pac-2’ cohort Oregon State