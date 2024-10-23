The Seattle Seahawks have a new linebacker, but it cost them another linebacker as well as a draft pick in a trade.

Seattle Seahawks make trade, swapping linebackers with Titans

In is Ernest Jones IV, a bit of a familiar face to the Seahawks considering he spent 2021-23 in the NFC West with the Los Angeles Rams. Out is Jerome Baker and a fourth-round NFL Draft pick, heading to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for Jones.

The question that needs to answered now is what the swap at linebacker means, and former NFL wide receiver Michael Bumpus was ready to answer as soon as Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy started their show Wednesday just minutes after the news broke.

Even though the 6-foot-2, 233-pound Jones is basically the same size as the 6-2, 232-pound Baker, it doesn’t seem that way on tape, according to Bumpus.

“I put on the film and I go, ‘Oh man, he looks bigger,'” Bumpus said of Jones. “So he’s not necessarily bigger (than Baker), but he plays bigger. He’s more of an old school, get downhill, put your hands on the guards and tackles (player), trying to get you and be a bit more violent. I think Baker has more shiftiness to him and I think that’s what made him attractive (as an offseason signing) to the Seahawks. They’re saying, ‘Look, we need linebackers who can get downhill and be good in space.’ Baker got downhill at times, (but) not consistently enough.”

Bumpus, who is a Seahawks Radio Network studio host and analyst in addition to a broadcaster for CW college football coverage, sees the Seahawks making this move to get more physical on a defense that has struggled to stop the run this season.

“This move right here makes you more physical in the box, and I like it. I’ve watched most of (Jones’) snaps against the Jets, and that’s exactly what he’s doing. He’s stalemating around two or three yards down the field instead of five or six, which is what we’ve seen a few times from Baker. He uses his hands, and he’s the type of tackler, old school to where he’s not necessarily leaning with his head but he’s trying to hit you with his chest and wrap you up because he’s so big and strong.”

A sense of urgency

At 4-3, the Seahawks currently lead the NFC West. And considering the 3-4 San Francisco 49ers, last year’s division and conference champions, are currently beat up, Bumpus believes that has something to do with why the Seahawks made the move for a player like Jones now instead of next offseason.

“These guys are proactive. They are not waiting. I honestly thought that they wouldn’t make a move at ‘backer until maybe the offseason and say, ‘You know what, let’s just teach these guys, teach them our ways and our scheme and we’ll be fine, and then we’ll draft somebody.’ You know what I think it is too, they saw the Niners go down (Sunday to the Kansas City Chiefs), and they’re looking at their situation and saying, ‘They might not be healthy for the next 3-4 weeks. We have an opportunity here to get a couple of games on them. Let’s go and tighten up this defense.'”

Priceless metaphor

Bumpus has some familiarity with Jones due to his time with the Rams, which led to a pretty great quote when he first reacted to the trade.

“My daughter’s 10 years old and she’s gonna date one day, unfortunately. And she’s gonna bring home a young man, maybe someone I know, and I’m gonna think, ‘I’ve always liked that kid.’ That’s what I thought when I saw the (Seahawks traded for) Ernest Jones. I go, ‘I’ve always liked him. I remember him with the Rams and he gave us some fits.'”

