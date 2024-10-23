The Seattle Seahawks’ banged-up offensive line is taking a big step toward getting healthy.

Offensive tackles Abraham Lucas and George Fant have been designated to return to practice, the Seahawks announced Wednesday morning.

Lucas is on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list after undergoing offseason knee surgery, while Fant is on IR with a knee injury of his own that he suffered in Week 1 of this season.

By designating Lucas and Fant to return, they can practice for up to 21 days before they must be added to Seattle’s 53-man roster, though they could return before those 21 days are up.

Seattle also announced Wednesday that it has signed cornerback Damarion Williams to the practice squad, taking the place of cornerback Eric Garror, who was released Tuesday. Williams was a fourth-round NFL Draft pick out of Houston in 2022 by the Baltimore Ravens, so he played under Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, who was the Ravens’ defensive coordinator in 2022 and 2023.

Lucas, who turns 26 on Friday, is a product of Everett’s Archbishop Murphy High School and the WSU Cougars. A third-round pick in 2022 by the Seahawks, he made an immediate impact for Seattle, starting 16 games at right tackle as a rookie. He played just six games in 2023 due to his knee issues, however, and has yet to play this season.

Macdonald said Monday that Lucas would need a “good chunk of practice time” after returning to practice to be ready for games.

Fant, 32, began his career as an undrafted rookie with Seattle in 2016 and returned to the Seahawks in free agency last offseason to help out at tackle. Fant was with the New York Jets from 2010-22, and spent 2023 with the Houston Texas, starting 13 of the 16 games he appeared in.

Without Lucas, Fant and Stone Forsythe, the latter of whom missed the Seahawks’ Week 7 win over Atlanta, Seattle was down to its fourth-string right tackle Sunday in rookie Michael Jerrell.

The 4-3 Seahawks lead the NFC West and are readying for a big 1:05 p.m. Sunday game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills (5-2).

