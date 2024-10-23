Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Two key injured Seahawks O-linemen designated to return

Oct 23, 2024, 11:24 AM | Updated: 1:00 pm

Seattle Seahawks Abraham Lucas...

Abraham Lucas of the Seahawks before a 2022 preseason game against the Chicago Bears. (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

(Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks’ banged-up offensive line is taking a big step toward getting healthy.

Seattle Seahawks make trade, swapping LBs with Titans

Offensive tackles Abraham Lucas and George Fant have been designated to return to practice, the Seahawks announced Wednesday morning.

Lucas is on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list after undergoing offseason knee surgery, while Fant is on IR with a knee injury of his own that he suffered in Week 1 of this season.

By designating Lucas and Fant to return, they can practice for up to 21 days before they must be added to Seattle’s 53-man roster, though they could return before those 21 days are up.

Seattle also announced Wednesday that it has signed cornerback Damarion Williams to the practice squad, taking the place of cornerback Eric Garror, who was released Tuesday. Williams was a fourth-round NFL Draft pick out of Houston in 2022 by the Baltimore Ravens, so he played under Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, who was the Ravens’ defensive coordinator in 2022 and 2023.

Lucas, who turns 26 on Friday, is a product of Everett’s Archbishop Murphy High School and the WSU Cougars. A third-round pick in 2022 by the Seahawks, he made an immediate impact for Seattle, starting 16 games at right tackle as a rookie. He played just six games in 2023 due to his knee issues, however, and has yet to play this season.

Macdonald said Monday that Lucas would need a “good chunk of practice time” after returning to practice to be ready for games.

Seahawks injury updates on Lucas, DK, Woolen and more

Fant, 32, began his career as an undrafted rookie with Seattle in 2016 and returned to the Seahawks in free agency last offseason to help out at tackle. Fant was with the New York Jets from 2010-22, and spent 2023 with the Houston Texas, starting 13 of the 16 games he appeared in.

Without Lucas, Fant and Stone Forsythe, the latter of whom missed the Seahawks’ Week 7 win over Atlanta, Seattle was down to its fourth-string right tackle Sunday in rookie Michael Jerrell.

How Seahawks’ sixth-round rookie Jerrell impressed at RT

The 4-3 Seahawks lead the NFC West and are readying for a big 1:05 p.m. Sunday game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills (5-2).

More on the Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have something ‘hard to find’ in Byron Murphy II
Is Seahawks’ O-line heading the right direction? Big Ray weighs in
A look at Buffalo Bills, the Seahawks’ Week 8 opponent
Bump: How Seahawks’ DK Metcalf fooled defense on TD catch
“No flinch”: Seattle Seahawks’ patchwork secondary steps up

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks trade Ernest Jones IV Titans...

Brent Stecker

Bump: What changes for Seahawks with trade for LB Ernest Jones IV

The Seattle Seahawks are swapping one linebacker for another. What will change with Ernest Jones IV? Michael Bumpus explains.

30 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks Abraham Lucas...

Brent Stecker

Two key injured Seahawks O-linemen designated to return

The NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks are taking a big step toward getting healthy on their banged-up offensive line.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks trade Ernest Jones IV Los Angeles Rams Tennessee Titans...

Brent Stecker

Seattle Seahawks make trade, swapping linebackers with Titans

The Seattle Seahawks have executed a trade with Tennessee to change course -- and get younger -- at inside linebacker.

3 hours ago

Russell Wilson Steelers Pittsburgh Jets...

Mike Salk

Salk: Rooting again for Russell Wilson was fun, even if scars remain

For the first time in years, Mike Salk was rooting for Russell Wilson on Sunday. And his play in his Steelers debut was a reminder of the good times in Seattle, even if his words weren't.

11 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Byron Murphy II...

Brent Stecker

The Seahawks have something ‘hard to find’ in Byron Murphy II

Football analysts and former NFL players explain how top Seattle Seahawks rookie Byron Murphy II is living up to his billing at defensive tackle.

22 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks offensive line...

Zac Hereth

Is Seahawks’ O-line heading the right direction? Big Ray weighs in

Seattle Seahawks Radio Network analyst Ray Roberts explains how the OL is still searching for continuity and looks at what it does best.

1 day ago

Two key injured Seahawks O-linemen designated to return