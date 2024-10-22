NBA players with ties to Seattle or Washington colleges

The NBA season tips off Tuesday with a pair of games.

As is the usual, there are numbers of players on teams this season with ties to Seattle and Washington state.

Here’s a look at players from the Seattle area and alumni from colleges in Washington state were on NBA rosters this season:

Seattle-area natives

Paolo Banchero, F, Orlando Magic

Banchero, a third-year pro, was an All-Star and averaged 22.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 80 games for the Magic last season. The Seattle native and former O’Dea High School star was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft and the 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year.

MarJon Beauchamp, F, Milwaukee Bucks

Beauchamp, a third-year pro, registered 4.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per game while making 48 appearances for the Bucks last season. The Yakima native was a first-round pick in 2022.

Kevin Durant, F, Phoenix Suns

Durant, a 17th-year pro, averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 75 games for the Suns last season. He is one of two players who played for a game the Seattle SuperSonics still in the NBA. Durant is a 14-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA selection and one-time MVP. He also won NBA Rookie of the Year with Seattle in 2007-08 season.

Tari Eason, F, Houston Rockets

Eason, a third-year pro, averaged 9.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 assists per contest in 22 games for the Rockets last season. Eason, who played at Federal Way and Garfield in high school, was a first-round pick in 2022.

Malachi Flynn, G, Detroit Pistons

Flynn, a fifth-year pro, posted 5.5 points and 1.9 assists per game over 69 contests between three NBA teams last season. He attended Washington State for two seasons before finishing his college career at San Diego State.

Jeff Green, F, Houston Rockets

Green, a 17th-year pro, averaged 6.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 78 games for the Rockets last season. He is one of two players who played a game for the Seattle SuperSonics still in the NBA.

Zach LaVine, G/F, Chicago Bulls

LaVine, an 11th-year pro, averaged 19.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 25 games for the Bulls last season. The Bothell High School alum and former first-round pick is a two-time All-Star.

Kevin Porter Jr., G/F, Los Angeles Clippers

Porter, a fifth-year pro, is making his return to the NBA after playing in Greece last season. The former first-round pick and Rainier Beach High School standout averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 59 games for the Rockets in 2022-23.

Michael Porter Jr., F, Denver Nuggets

Porter, a sixth-year pro, collected 16.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 81 games for the Nuggets. The former first-round pick won an NBA title in 2022-23 with Denver.

UW Huskies

Jaden McDaniels, F, Minnesota Timberwolves

McDaniels, a fifth-year pro, posted 10.5 point, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in 72 appearances for the Timberwolves last season. The former Federal Way High School star was a first-round pick in 2020.

Dejounte Murray, G, New Orleans Pelicans

Murray, an eighth-year pro, averaged 22.5 points, 6.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds over 78 games for the Hawks last season. The Former Rainier Beach star was an All-Star in 2021-22 with the Spurs.

Isaiah Stewart, F/C, Detroit Pistons

Stewart, a fifth-year pro, averaged 10.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 46 contests for the Pistons last season. He was a first-round pick in 2020.

Matisse Thybulle, G/F, Portland Trail Blazers

Thybulle, a sixth-year pro, posted 5.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game in 65 appearances for the Trail Blazers last season.

WSU Cougars

Mouhamed Gueye, F, Atlanta Hawks

Gueye, a second-year pro, averaged 4.0 points and 3.7 rebounds in six games for the Hawks last season. He was a second-round pick in 2023.

Isaac Jones, F, Sacramento Kings

Jones is making his NBA debut after helping the WSU Cougars reach the NCAA Tournament last season. The Orting High School grad went undrafted.

Klay Thompson, G, Dallas Mavericks

Thompson, a 12th-year pro, averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 77 games for the Warriors last season. The former first-round pick is a five-time NBA All-Star, four-time NBA champion and two-time All-NBA third-team selection.

Jaylen Wells, F, Memphis Grizzlies

Wells is making his NBA debut after helping the WSU Cougars reach the NCAA Tournament last season. Wells was a second-round pick.

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Brandon Clarke, F, Memphis Grizzlies

Clarke, a sixth-year pro, posted 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while appearing six contests for the Grizzlies last season. He was first-round pick in 2019.

Zach Collins, F/C, San Antonio Spurs

Collins, a seventh-year pro, averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 69 games for the Spurs last season. He was a first-round pick in 2017.

Rui Hachimura, F, Los Angeles Lakers

Hachimura, a sixth-year pro, registered 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest over 68 games for the Lakers last season. He was a first-round pick in 2019.

Chet Holmgren, F/C, Oklahoma City Thunder

Holmgren, a second-year pro, averaged 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 blocks while playing all 82 games for the Thunder last season. The 2022 No. 2 overall pick was the runner-up for NBA Rookie of the Year.

Corey Kispert, F, Washington Wizards

Kispert, a fourth-year pro, collected 13.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest in 80 games for the Wizards last season. The Edmonds native and former King’s High School standout was a first-round pick in 2021.

Andrew Nembhard, G/F, Indiana Pacers

Nembhard, a third-year pro, averaged 9.2 points, 4.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 68 games for the Pacers last season. He was a second-round pick in 2022.

Kelly Olynyk, F/C, Toronto Raptors

Olynyk, a 12th-year pro, averaged 9.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 78 appearances between the Jazz and Raptors last season. He was a first-round pick in 2013.

Domantas Sabonis, F/C, Sacramento Kings

Sabonis, a ninth-year pro, nearly averaged a triple-double 19.4 points, a league-high 13.7 rebounds and 8.2 assists while playing all 82 games for the King’s last season. The 2016 first-round pick is three-time All-Star, two All-NBA third-team pick and finished in the top 10 in MVP voting the past two seasons.

Julian Strawther, G, Denver Nuggets

Strawther, a second-year pro, averaged 4.5 points and 1.2 rebounds in 50 games for the Nuggets last season. He was first-round pick in 2023.

Jalen Suggs, G, Orlando Magic

Suggs, a fourth-year pro, posted 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game in 75 appearances for the Magic last season. He was the No. 5 overall pick in 2021.

Anton Watson, F, Boston Celtics

Watson is set to make his NBA debut after a decorated five-year career at Gonzaga. The former Gonzaga Prep star was a second-round pick.

