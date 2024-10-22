There’s a chance Seattle Seahawks starting right tackle Abraham Lucas could return to practice this week, head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters during his Monday press conference.

The latest on DK Metcalf’s injury

Lucas, an Everett native and 2022 third-round pick out of Washington State, has been on the physically unable to perform list since mid-July while recovering from offseason knee surgery.

Macdonald said that even if Lucas does return to practice this week, he would need a “good chunk of practice time” before he’s ready to play in a game. Once a player is designated to return to practice, the team has a 21-day window to activate him to the 53-man roster, or else he must remain on the PUP list for the rest of the season.

“There is a situation where he could come back and start practicing this week, but we haven’t finalized that,” Macdonald said when asked about Lucas. “But it’s looking good on the front with Abe. And when he does come back, there is a process to get him ready to play. So even if he did start to practice, I think you’re looking at a good chunk of practice time to get him ready to go play a game.”

The 6-foot-6, 322-pound Lucas a strong rookie campaign, starting 16 games and ranking No. 39 out of 81 tackles in Pro Football Focus grading. But after suffering a knee injury in the 2023 season opener, he ended up playing just six games last year.

Lucas then underwent knee surgery in January and missed the entire offseason program before being placed on the PUP list ahead of training camp. In August, Seahawks general manager John Schneider said the team is being cautious and playing “the long game” with Lucas’ health.

Lucas’ return would be a major boost to an offensive line that was down to its fourth option at right tackle in Sunday’s 34-14 road win over Atlanta.

Veteran backup George Fant started the season opener in Lucas’ place, but then suffered a knee injury in the first quarter and was later placed on the injured reserve. Fourth-year backup Stone Forsythe came in to replace Fant and started the next five games before suffering a hand injury.

With Forsythe out, the Seahawks turned to rookie sixth-round pick Michael Jerrell as their starter on Sunday. Jerrell was just one year removed from playing at the Division II level in college at University of Findlay in Ohio.

WHO STARTS AT RIGHT TACKLE THIS WEEK?

Macdonald said Fant, Forsythe and Jerrell are each potentially in the mix to start next Sunday’s home game against Buffalo.

Fant remains on the injured reserve, but Macdonald said postgame Sunday that it’s possible he could return this week. Macdonald didn’t have an update on Fant’s status Monday.

“We’re working through that right now,” Macdonald said of the right tackle situation. “Mike Jerrell, obviously, if he had to go, we’d be excited about him. Working through George Fant’s situation. Same thing with Stone. And then Abe, whether or not we bring him back (for practice) on Wednesday or not, he won’t be ready to play this week.

“So I think it’s really between Stone, George and Mike Jerrell.”

DK METCALF UPDATE

Macdonald confirmed that Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf sprained his MCL against Atlanta on Sunday. That comes after ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reported earlier this afternoon that Metcalf is week to week with a Grade 1 MCL sprain.

Metcalf injured his knee late in the third quarter when he attempted to make a leaping sideline catch on a third-down pass from Geno Smith. Metcalf made the grab, but fell down awkwardly and landed out of bounds after being hit in the air by Falcons cornerback Justin Simmons.

“Timeline, not sure,” Macdonald said. “It doesn’t look like it’s a long-term injury. And you guys know DK. We know DK. He’s gonna probably do anything humanly possible to be able to play in this game (next Sunday), I would imagine. And we’ll assess it as the week kind of unfolds here.”

Metcalf ranks second in the NFL in receiving yardage this season. The sixth-year veteran has 35 catches for 568 yards and three touchdowns, including four catches for 99 yards and a TD against the Falcons.

THE CORNERBACK SITUATION

Macdonald said the team hopes starting cornerback Riq Woolen can return to practice in some capacity by Wednesday. Woolen, who was a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie in 2022, missed the past two games with an ankle injury.

Macdonald said the team isn’t sure about third cornerback Tre Brown’s status for Wednesday’s practice. Brown, a fourth-year pro, also missed Sunday’s game with an ankle injury.

With Woolen and Brown sidelined, Seattle’s two starting outside cornerbacks on Sunday were rookie fifth-round pick Nehemiah Pritchett and practice-squad callup Josh Jobe. That allowed 2023 Pro Bowler Devon Witherspoon to primarily play the nickel cornerback spot, while versatile safety Coby Bryant filled in for starter Rayshawn Jenkins, who is on the injured reserve with a hand injury.

