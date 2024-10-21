The Seattle Seahawks had their best game in the takeaway department in Sunday’s 34-14 win over the Atlanta Falcons, and one of those plays stands out more than the other two.

Takeaways finally ‘come to life’ for Seahawks’ defense

Seattle’s defense got in on the scoring when Boye Mafe sacked Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins just as he was about to throw, causing a fumble that fellow outside linebacker Derick Hall scooped up and returned 64 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

It was a great effort by all three Seahawks defenders involved.

Wait, three? Yes, there was one more player who deserves to be mentioned in turning that takeaway into a touchdown: cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

As you’ll see around nine seconds into the video highlight of the play below, Hall had a lot of grass in front of him but not a guaranteed shot at getting into the end zone when he first picked up the fumble at about the Falcons’ 37-yard line. Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary – a former Fife High School and UW Huskies standout – had an angle to tackle Hall, until a defensive back blazed out of nowhere into the picture, knocking McGary off balance just enough to allow Hall the room he needed to finish off the return.

That defensive back was Witherspoon, who covered some serious ground to make the block. In the video of the play, as Cousins is taken down by Mafe at the Atlanta 45, Witherspoon is dropped back past Seattle’s 40. By the time Witherspoon comes back into the picture, Hall is closing in on the Atlanta 30. So in the span of three seconds (give or take), Witherspoon sprinted at least 25 yards – and honestly, probably more.

On Seattle Sports’ Mike Macdonald Show on Monday morning, the Seahawks head coach was still pretty excited about what Witherspoon showed on the play. Part of the reason is the impact that showing the play to the rest of the team could have.

“I hope everybody gets to see that, but that’s what we’re looking for right there,” Macdonald said. “Just this shocking effort, man, and just, like, this spirit and enthusiasm to go make a play for your teammate and be excited for it. But, like, go play, don’t celebrate when the ball’s on the ground – let’s get in ‘plus’ mode, let’s go score. All the things with that play right there, that’s going to be a fun one to show or talk about.”

Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard asked Macdonald how fast Witherspoon moved on the play, and while Macdonald didn’t have an answer, he did share one little anecdote.

“I don’t know, but … I sent him a text with an inside joke, colorful language,” Macdonald said. “That was a great play.”

The Mike Macdonald Show airs at 9:30 a.m. Monday after every Seahawks game (or the following weekday if the Hawks play on Monday or Thursday) during Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk. Listen to this week’s edition at this link or in the player below.

