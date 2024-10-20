The Seattle Sounders are back in the playoffs for the 15th time in their 16 MLS seasons, and we now know all the details about their matchup in the first round.

Seattle (16-9-9) is the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, a spot it fell into with Saturday’s 1-1 draw against the Portland Timbers on Decision Day.

The Sounders will take on the fifth-seeded Houston Dynamo (15-10-9) in a best-of-three series in the first round, with Game 1 set for next Monday, Oct. 28.

MLS Cup Playoffs, first round: Seattle Sounders vs. Houston Dynamo

Best of three

• Game 1: Monday, Oct. 28 – 6 p.m. at Seattle’s Lumen Field (TV: FS1)

• Game 2: Sunday, Nov. 3 – 3:30 p.m. at Houston’s Shell Energy Stadium (TV TBD)

• Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, Nov. 10 – 4:30 p.m. at Seattle’s Lumen Field (TV TBD)

The winner of the Sounders-Dynamo series will go on to play either Los Angeles FC, the Vancouver Whitecaps or Portland Timbers. Vancouver and Portland will play in a wild card matchup at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to determine who will meet top-seeded LAFC in another series in the first round.

The MLS conference semifinals will be one-game affairs taking place on Nov. 23-24. The conference finals will take place on Nov. 30-Dec. 1, with the MLS Cup final set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The Sounders missed the postseason for the first time in their Major League Soccer history in 2022, but returned last year, taking an opening series over FC Dallas before falling to LAFC in the conference semifinals.

