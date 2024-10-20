Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
Listen to Seattle Sports: The Mike Macdonald Show at 9:30 a.m.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks’ Ken Walker III celebrates birthday with epic ‘flu game’

Oct 20, 2024, 3:01 PM | Updated: 4:58 pm

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III...

Kenneth Walker III of the Seattle Seahawks runs with the ball during a game on Oct. 20, 2024. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III now has his own version of the Michael Jordan “flu game.”

Seahawks winInstant Reaction | Observations | Rost on Hawks | DK hurt | Stats

A day after the Seahawks downgraded their starting running back to questionable with an illness, Walker scored a pair of touchdowns to help Seattle end its three-game losing streak and beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-14 on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

And it happened on the Michigan State product’s 24th birthday.

“He was pretty sick, but he fought through it,” head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters after the game. “The guy’s a beast.”

Quarterback Geno Smith also described Walker as “sick,” but in a different way.

“Two touchdowns on his birthday, that was sick, man,” Smith said with a smile. “I thought he did a great job. Obviously he was under the weather a little bit. His flu game today on his birthday, I think that’s spectacular.”

Walker’s first touchdown came late in the first quarter with the Seahawks looking to extend an early lead. He took a handoff from the 20-yard line, bounced it to the right and burst up a hole created by rookie linemen Christian Haynes and Michael Jerrell for a score and 10-0 lead.

Walker scored again late in the third quarter when he leaked out of the backfield on a wheel route and got behind Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss to make a leaping grab in the end zone for a 17-yard connection with Smith. That put Seattle up 24-14.

“Great catch, man,” Smith said. “That’s something we’ve been repping, we’ve been practicing that for a while. Just looking for the moment for it to happen, and it showed up today and I thought he did a great job coming down with that catch.”

Walker became just the eighth NFL player since 1966 to have touchdowns both rushing and receiving on their birthday, according to the FOX television broadcast. It was also the first time in his career that he had a touchdown rushing and receiving in the same game.

He finished the day with 69 yards on 14 carries and added 24 receiving yards on two catches.

“He was just kind of zoned in,” tight end Noah Fant said. “… You knew that he wasn’t feeling well, but you know he was going to put all of that aside and get into his own place before the game. It was kind of one of those things (where) it was like step back and let him work. It was really cool to see.”

Takeaways finally ‘come to life’ for Seattle Seahawks’ defense

Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson Steelers Pittsburgh Jets...

Will Graves

Russell Wilson shines in Pittsburgh debut as Steelers rout Jets

Russell Wilson threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score in his Pittsburgh debut to lead the Steelers to a 37-15 win over Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Sunday night.

1 hour ago

Seattle Seahawks Coby Bryant interception Atlanta Falcons 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Takeaways finally ‘come to life’ for Seahawks’ defense

After struggling to force turnovers this season, the Seattle Seahawks exploded for three fourth-quarter takeaways in their win over Atlanta.

7 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III...

Zac Hereth

Seahawks’ Ken Walker III celebrates birthday with epic ‘flu game’

After being downgraded to questionable with an illness, Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III scored two TDs on his birthday.

8 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams Atlanta Falcons...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Seattle Seahawks Instant Reaction: 34-14 win Atlanta Falcons

After the Seattle Seahawks beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-14 to snap a three-game losing streak, the voices of Seattle Sports weigh in.

9 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Julian Love Bijan Robinson Atlanta Falcons...

Paul Newberry

Recap: Seahawks’ D dominates in 34-14 win over Atlanta

Geno Smith passed for two touchdowns and Derick Hall returned a fumble 36 yards for a clinching score as the Seattle Seahawks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 34-14 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

10 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf...

Zac Hereth

What we know about knee injury to Seahawks’ DK Metcalf

The Seattle Seahawks' leading receiver was taken back to the locker room on a medical cart during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game.

10 hours ago

Seahawks’ Ken Walker III celebrates birthday with epic ‘flu game’