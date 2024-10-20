The Seattle Seahawks badly needed a win entering their Week 7 contest against the Atlanta Falcons, and they got one. But just as importantly, they accomplished two other feats.

First, they won the turnover battle and had three takeaways, including two interceptions. It’s a big deal for a team that was third-worst in turnover differential (minus-6) entering Sunday, with only the Titans and Raiders as having a worse differential.

The Seahawks had costly fumbles on special teams and on offense earlier this season, but it also felt because of a lack of takeaways on defense. Prior to Week 7, cornerback Riq Woolen was the last Seahawks player to record an interception — and that was against Denver quarterback Bo Nix in Week 1. In that game Seattle’s defense had three takeaways… and the Hawks didn’t notch another until a Week 5 fumble recovery for a touchdown against the Giants.

That changed Sunday, with interceptions for safety Julian Love and Coby Bryant, plus a fumble recovery touchdown by Derick Hall (forced by Boye Mafe), who managed to get that done in front of 30 family and friends in attendance for the game (Hall talked about his season just a few days prior on The Huddle).

Second, the Seahawks established a balanced attack on offense.

Running back Kenneth Walker III didn’t touch 100 rushing yards on his birthday, but he did have a two-touchdown performance (one rushing, one receiving) against an Atlanta defense that also ranks as one of the worst against the run. Seattle finished with 29 passing attempts and 26 carries and combined for 339 net yards. Seattle’s offense hasn’t had a problem finding the end zone this season, but it has struggled to remain effective when QB Geno Smith has struggled, in part because a lack of a consistent rushing attack has left them fairly one-dimensional.

The Seahawks didn’t look like it against Atlanta. Also helping: Smith was significantly sharper than he was last Thursday night against the 49ers.

The question? It’s all about health, and it starts with wide receiver DK Metcalf, who was carted to the locker room late after he exited the game a few plays prior with a knee injury. But despite trade conversations surrounding a receiver who will soon be able to command a hefty new deal, Metcalf remains one of Seattle’s greatest weapons. He ended the day with a team-high 99 yards and a touchdown on four receptions.

