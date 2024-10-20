Close
What we know about knee injury to Seahawks’ DK Metcalf

Oct 20, 2024, 1:27 PM | Updated: 3:08 pm

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf during a game on Oct. 20, 2024. (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BY ZAC HERETH


The Seattle Seahawks’ three-game losing streak is over, but it may have come at the cost of their top wide receiver.

Star pass-catcher DK Metcalf exited Sunday’s 34-14 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta early with a knee injury and did not return.

Metcalf appeared to be injured on a play late in the third quarter when quarterback Geno Smith looked his way on third-and-7 and Metcalf hit the ground hard after being knocked out of bounds while attempting to come down with the throw.

Metcalf remained on the sidelines after leaving the medical tent and was later deemed questionable for a return, but was taken back to the locker room on the medical cart in the fourth quarter. However, Metcalf returned to the Seahawks’ sideline in the final minutes of the fourth.

Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters postgame that Metcalf “banged up” his knee, but was hopeful that the injury won’t be a serious one.

“We’re optimistic at this point,” Macdonald said. “It doesn’t look too bad.”

The sixth-year wide receiver had four receptions and a game-high 99 receiving yards before exiting the game, including a 31-yard TD grab with 4 seconds left in the first half to put Seattle up 17-7.

Metcalf was just one yard shy of his fourth game with 100 receiving yards this season. He set a franchise record with three straight 100-yard receiving games from Weeks 2-4.

The Ole Miss product has 35 receptions for 568 yards and three TDs this season – all team highs. He entered the game fourth in the NFL and second in the NFC in receiving yards.

