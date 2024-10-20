AP Top 25: WSU Cougars still waiting for respect from voters

The WSU Cougars are bowl eligible, enjoyed a blowout win on Saturday night, and their lone loss this season came against a currently ranked opponent.

That still isn’t enough to get Wazzu into either of the major weekly top 25 polls.

The 6-1 Cougs are the first team outside of the top 25 in the new Associated Press college football poll released late Sunday morning, and they’re the third team out of the coaches’ poll.

WSU picked up 46 points in the AP voting, which is half as many as the No. 25 team, Vanderbilt (5-2). In the coaches’ poll, Washington State earned 25 points, three spots back of Vanderbilt (37 points), which again is No. 25.

Undefeated Oregon is the new No. 1 team in both polls after Texas fell 30-15 on Saturday to Georgia for its first loss of the year.

WSU quarterback John Mateer threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores in a 42-10 win over Hawaii on Saturday in Pullman. The win was the Cougars’ sixth, making them bowl eligible with five games still to go on their regular season schedule.

Washington State’s only loss was on Sept. 15 when it was defeated 45-24 at Boise State. The Broncos (5-1) are currently No. 17 in the AP poll and No. 19 in the coaches’ poll.

WSU will go on the road next Saturday, Oct. 26 for a 7:30 p.m. game against San Diego State (3-3).

As for the UW Huskies (4-3), who had a bye on Saturday, they did not figure into this week’s voting. Their upcoming opponent is a different story, however. The undefeated Indiana Hoosiers (7-0) are ranked No. 13 in both polls, and Washington’s 9 a.m. Big Ten contest next Saturday at Indiana will also be the site of ESPN’s College GameDay.

