Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WSU

AP Top 25: WSU Cougars still waiting for respect from voters

Oct 20, 2024, 12:33 PM | Updated: 3:24 pm

WSU Cougars Hawaii AP top 25 poll...

WSU Cougars RB Leo Pulalasi and OL Fa'alili Fa'amoe celebrate a TD against Hawaii. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

The WSU Cougars are bowl eligible, enjoyed a blowout win on Saturday night, and their lone loss this season came against a currently ranked opponent.

That still isn’t enough to get Wazzu into either of the major weekly top 25 polls.

Mateer accounts for five TDs as WSU Cougars rout Hawaii 42-10

The 6-1 Cougs are the first team outside of the top 25 in the new Associated Press college football poll released late Sunday morning, and they’re the third team out of the coaches’ poll.

WSU picked up 46 points in the AP voting, which is half as many as the No. 25 team, Vanderbilt (5-2). In the coaches’ poll, Washington State earned 25 points, three spots back of Vanderbilt (37 points), which again is No. 25.

Undefeated Oregon is the new No. 1 team in both polls after Texas fell 30-15 on Saturday to Georgia for its first loss of the year.

See the full AP top 25 college football poll

WSU quarterback John Mateer threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores in a 42-10 win over Hawaii on Saturday in Pullman. The win was the Cougars’ sixth, making them bowl eligible with five games still to go on their regular season schedule.

Washington State’s only loss was on Sept. 15 when it was defeated 45-24 at Boise State. The Broncos (5-1) are currently No. 17 in the AP poll and No. 19 in the coaches’ poll.

WSU will go on the road next Saturday, Oct. 26 for a 7:30 p.m. game against San Diego State (3-3).

As for the UW Huskies (4-3), who had a bye on Saturday, they did not figure into this week’s voting. Their upcoming opponent is a different story, however. The undefeated Indiana Hoosiers (7-0) are ranked No. 13 in both polls, and Washington’s 9 a.m. Big Ten contest next Saturday at Indiana will also be the site of ESPN’s College GameDay.

The midseason bowl projections for WSU Cougars and UW Huskies

WSU

WSU Cougars Hawaii AP top 25 poll...

Brent Stecker

AP Top 25: WSU Cougars still waiting for respect from voters

The WSU Cougars have just one loss this season and won in a blowout Saturday, but it wasn't enough to crack this week's AP top 25.

3 hours ago

Oregon Ducks...

Eric Olson

Oregon moves into No. 1 in CFP poll for first time since 2012

The Oregon Ducks became the fourth team this season to hold the No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press college football poll.

3 hours ago

WSU Cougars John Mateer TD run Hawaii 2024...

The Associated Press

Mateer accounts for 5 TDs as Cougars rout Hawaii 42-10

John Mateer tossed three TD passes and ran for two more scores as the WSU Cougars became bowl eligible with a 42-10 blowout win over Hawaii.

23 hours ago

Former WSU Cougars coach Tony Bennett...

The Associated Press

Ex-WSU hoops coach Tony Bennett gives reasons for sudden retirement

NIL and the transfer portal caused former WSU Cougars men's basketball coach Tony Bennett to abruptly retire this week.

2 days ago

WSU Virginia Tony Bennett basketball coach...

Stephen Whyno and Aaron Beard

Ex-WSU coach Tony Bennett abruptly retires from Virginia

Virginia men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett, who spent three seasons as WSU head coach, is retiring effective immediately.

3 days ago

UW Huskies Jonah Coleman WSU Cougars Andrew Edson 2024 Apple Cup...

Cameron Van Til

The midseason bowl projections for WSU Cougars and UW Huskies

Midway through the regular season, here's where various prognosticators are projecting the WSU Cougars and UW Huskies to go bowling.

3 days ago

AP Top 25: WSU Cougars still waiting for respect from voters