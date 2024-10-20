The Seattle Seahawks snapped their three-game losing skid with a decisive 34-14 road win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Here are five things that stood out from Seattle’s victory.

• Mafe, Hall slam the door on Falcons: Prior to Sunday, the Seahawks had come up with only one defensive takeaway in their past five games. They ended that drought in a big way. With Seattle holding a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter, Atlanta quarterback Kirk Cousins dropped back to pass on a third-and-9 from just inside midfield. Edge rusher Derick Hall provided the initial pressure with a bull rush, forcing Cousins to move out of the pocket to his left. Edge rusher Boye Mafe then came racing in, launched himself toward Cousins and knocked the ball free just before the veteran QB entered his throwing motion. Hall did the rest, scooping up the loose ball and scampering down the sideline for a fumble-return score that stretched Seattle’s lead to 31-14. It continued a strong season for both players, as Hall entered the day with a team-high five sacks and Mafe registered his fourth sack with the forced fumble. Safeties Julian Love and Coby Bryant then added interceptions on Atlanta’s next two possessions, giving the Seahawks three defensive takeaways.

• Walker has a happy birthday: After being downgraded to questionable on Saturday due to an illness, starting running back Kenneth Walker III ended up playing and making a big impact on his 24th birthday. Walker scored a pair of touchdowns, rushing for a 20-yard score in the second quarter and adding an impressive 17-yard TD grab in the third quarter. On his first score, Walker burst through a lane on the right side that was opened by a nice block from fourth-string right tackle Michael Jerrell. Jerrell, a rookie sixth-round pick out of Division II University of Findlay in Ohio, was starting in place of injured third-stringer Stone Forsythe. On his second score, Walker ran a route out of the backfield, raced past a linebacker and made a full-extension leaping catch in the end zone to give Seattle a 24-14 lead. Walker finished with 14 carries for 69 yards and two catches for 24 yards.

• Metcalf bounces back, but exits with injury: DK Metcalf had a rough performance in last week’s loss to the 49ers, catching just three of his 11 targets and running a poor route that led to a key fourth-quarter interception from Geno Smith. The star wideout rebounded in a major way on Sunday. Metcalf hauled in four receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown, all of which came before halftime. The highlight came in the closing seconds of the half, when he hauled in a 31-yard TD strike from Smith on third-and-15, despite taking a shot as he was corralling the pass. Metcalf also made a spectacular leaping catch in traffic on a trick-play double pass from fellow wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba. However, Metcalf appeared to hurt his knee while attempting to make a leaping catch late in the third quarter and later exited the field on a cart.

• Smith has lights-out first half: Smith also bounced back from a tough showing last week. The veteran quarterback’s final stat line – 18 of 28 for 207 yards and two touchdowns – doesn’t jump out. But he had a big first half, completing 15 of 19 passes for 181 yards and a TD before the break. That included his last-minute drive at the end of the half, when he completed 5 of 6 passes for 68 yards in just over a minute – capped by his perfectly placed 31-yard TD strike to Metcalf on a third-and-15 in the closing seconds. Smith also did a masterful job of maneuvering in the pocket to avoid pressure and make big plays. In the second quarter, he eluded pressure and threw a short pass back across his body to tight end Noah Fant, who ran for a 28-yard gain to convert a third down that extended an eventual TD drive. And in the third quarter, Smith stepped up in the pocket to avoid a rusher off the edge and found Walker for a 17-yard TD pass.

• Run defense struggles in first half: One of the only negatives for the Seahawks was their continued struggles on run defense, at least in the first half. Atlanta’s running-back duo of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier combined for 117 yards and a TD on 15 carries before halftime, including a nine-play TD drive that featured Robinson running for 55 yards on seven carries. However, Seattle mostly shut down the Falcons’ rushing attack in the second half, limiting them to just 39 yards on 16 carries after the break. Still, Atlanta finished with 155 yards on 32 carries for a 4.8-yard average. It marked the fifth time in seven games that the Seahawks have allowed at least 115 rushing yards.

