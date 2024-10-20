The Seattle Seahawks will have their starting running back for Sunday’s road matchup with Atlanta Falcons.

Are Seattle Seahawks approaching must-win territory on Sunday?

After being downgraded to questionable with an illness on Saturday, Kenneth Walker III was not among the seven players listed on the team inactives report Sunday morning. Walker, who turns 24 on Sunday, leads the team with 234 yards and five touchdowns rushing.

The Seahawks already ruled out right tackle Stone Forsythe (hand) and cornerbacks Riq Woolen (ankle) and Tre Brown (ankle) during Friday’s injury report.

The absence of Forsythe puts the Seahawks down to their fourth-string right tackle. Starter Abraham Lucas remains on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from offseason knee surgery. Backup George Fant is on injured reserve with an ankle injury suffered in the first half of the team’s season opener against Denver.

Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Friday that rookie sixth-round pick Michael Jerrell will make his first career start in place of Forsythe. Jerrell is a year removed from playing D-II college football at University of Findlay in Ohio. He played four special teams snaps in his pro debut last week.

Woolen and Brown being out are two more hits to Seattle’s depleted secondary. Safety Rayshawn Jenkins (hand) and cornerback Artie Burns (toe) were placed on injured reserve earlier this week. Woolen is missing his second straight game since suffering an ankle injury in Week 5 against the New York Giants. Brown hurt his ankle early in last week’s loss to San Francisco.

With Woolen and Brown out, rookie fifth-round pick Nehemiah Pritchett is expected to see more time at corner opposite starter Devon Witherspoon. Fourth-year pro Coby Bryant could also factor in with the ability to play both nickel and safety.

Seattle elevated cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Faion Hicks from the practice squad on Saturday to add depth to the secondary.

The Seahawks’ other inactives are guard Sataoa Laumea, outside linebacker Trevis Gipson and defensive tackles Cameron Young and Myles Adams.

Falcons inactives

Atlanta listed the following players as inactive for Sunday’s game: Offensive Tackles Brandon Parker and Elijah Wilkinson, guard Jovaughn Gwyn, defensive end Kentavius Street, defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus, linebacker Troy Anderson and cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr.

