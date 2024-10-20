Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Inactives: Key member of offense active, 3 starters out

Oct 20, 2024, 8:55 AM | Updated: 9:19 am

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III...

Kenneth Walker III of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior to a 2024 game. (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

(Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks will have their starting running back for Sunday’s road matchup with Atlanta Falcons.

Are Seattle Seahawks approaching must-win territory on Sunday?

After being downgraded to questionable with an illness on Saturday, Kenneth Walker III was not among the seven players listed on the team inactives report Sunday morning. Walker, who turns 24 on Sunday, leads the team with 234 yards and five touchdowns rushing.

The Seahawks already ruled out right tackle Stone Forsythe (hand) and cornerbacks Riq Woolen (ankle) and Tre Brown (ankle) during Friday’s injury report.

The absence of Forsythe puts the Seahawks down to their fourth-string right tackle. Starter Abraham Lucas remains on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from offseason knee surgery. Backup George Fant is on injured reserve with an ankle injury suffered in the first half of the team’s season opener against Denver.

Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Friday that rookie sixth-round pick Michael Jerrell will make his first career start in place of Forsythe. Jerrell is a year removed from playing D-II college football at University of Findlay in Ohio. He played four special teams snaps in his pro debut last week.

Woolen and Brown being out are two more hits to Seattle’s depleted secondary. Safety Rayshawn Jenkins (hand) and cornerback Artie Burns (toe) were placed on injured reserve earlier this week. Woolen is missing his second straight game since suffering an ankle injury in Week 5 against the New York Giants. Brown hurt his ankle early in last week’s loss to San Francisco.

With Woolen and Brown out, rookie fifth-round pick Nehemiah Pritchett is expected to see more time at corner opposite starter Devon Witherspoon. Fourth-year pro Coby Bryant could also factor in with the ability to play both nickel and safety.

Seattle elevated cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Faion Hicks from the practice squad on Saturday to add depth to the secondary.

The Seahawks’ other inactives are guard Sataoa Laumea, outside linebacker Trevis Gipson and defensive tackles Cameron Young and Myles Adams.

Falcons inactives

Atlanta listed the following players as inactive for Sunday’s game: Offensive Tackles Brandon Parker and Elijah Wilkinson, guard Jovaughn Gwyn, defensive end Kentavius Street, defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus, linebacker Troy Anderson and cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Seahawks look to end skid against surging Falcons
Can Michael Penix Jr. help Falcons prepare for Seahawks’ offense?
Mike Macdonald previews Seahawks’ Week 7 game vs Falcons
Can Murphy’s return help Seahawks’ struggling run defense?
Voice of Falcons details 5 things to know about Seahawks’ Week 7 opponent

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III...

Zac Hereth

Seahawks’ Ken Walker III celebrates birthday with epic ‘flu game’

After being downgraded to questionable with an illness, Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III scored two TDs on his birthday.

25 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams Atlanta Falcons...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Seattle Seahawks Instant Reaction: 34-14 win Atlanta Falcons

After the Seattle Seahawks beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-14 to snap a three-game losing streak, the voices of Seattle Sports weigh in.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Julian Love Bijan Robinson Atlanta Falcons...

Paul Newberry

Recap: Seahawks’ D dominates in 34-14 win over Atlanta

Geno Smith passed for two touchdowns and Derick Hall returned a fumble 36 yards for a clinching score as the Seattle Seahawks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 34-14 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf...

Zac Hereth

What we know about knee injury to Seahawks’ DK Metcalf

The Seattle Seahawks' leading receiver was taken back to the locker room on a medical cart during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Kenneth Walker III TD celebration 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Observations: Seahawks beat Falcons 34-14 on the road

Here's what stood out as the Seattle Seahawks snapped their three-game losing streak with a 34-14 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Derick Hall Atlanta Falcons TD...

Stacy Rost

Rost: Seahawks’ win comes with 2 big developments, 1 question

The Seattle Seahawks badly needed a win entering their Week 7 contest against the Atlanta Falcons, and they got one. But just as importantly, they accomplished two other feats.

2 hours ago

Seahawks Inactives: Key member of offense active, 3 starters out