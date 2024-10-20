SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored 48 seconds into overtime and the Seattle Kraken beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 in overtime on Saturday night.

Eberle, in his first year as the captain of the Kraken, netted his fifth goal in six games to start the season.

The Flames struck first at 19:51 in the first period on Blake Coleman’s power-play goal. Seattle tied the game in the second period, also on the power play, on Chandler Stephenson’s goal at the 12:25 mark.

TAKEAWAYS

Flames: Calgary was the more aggressive side throughout the night. It registered more hits (31) and blocked shots (16) than the Kraken. Ryan Lomberg paced the Flames with five hits and two players had two blocked shots.

Kraken: Many of the 23 shots on goal taken by Seattle were efficient opportunities that weren’t converted. They had several two-on-one chances in the first period, including one by Oliver Bjorkstrand who had a wide open net but whiffed.

KEY MOMENT

Calgary turned up the pressure from the 14:26 mark of the third period to the 16:23 mark with a barrage of shots. Seattle goalkeeper Joey Daccord turned aside each one and froze the puck to keep the game knotted at 1-1. Daccord ended the night with 21 saves. Calgary’s Dan Vladar also had 21 saves.

KEY STAT

Seattle ended the night just 1 for 6 on the power play, and despite outshooting Calgary 11-6 in the third period, never found the net. Through the first five games of the season, the Kraken are sitting at 14.3% of power play goals, 20th in the league.

UP NEXT

Calgary welcomes Pittsburgh while Seattle hosts Colorado both on Tuesday night.

