Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Eberle’s OT winner gives Kraken 2-1 victory over Flames

Oct 19, 2024, 10:16 PM | Updated: 10:20 pm

Seattle Kraken Jordan Eberle OT game-winner Calgary Flames 2024...

Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle (right) celebrates his game-winner against the Flames on Saturday. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ZACH MARTIN


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored 48 seconds into overtime and the Seattle Kraken beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 in overtime on Saturday night.

Seattle Kraken 2, Calgary Flames 1 (OT): Box score

Eberle, in his first year as the captain of the Kraken, netted his fifth goal in six games to start the season.

The Flames struck first at 19:51 in the first period on Blake Coleman’s power-play goal. Seattle tied the game in the second period, also on the power play, on Chandler Stephenson’s goal at the 12:25 mark.

TAKEAWAYS

Flames: Calgary was the more aggressive side throughout the night. It registered more hits (31) and blocked shots (16) than the Kraken. Ryan Lomberg paced the Flames with five hits and two players had two blocked shots.

Kraken: Many of the 23 shots on goal taken by Seattle were efficient opportunities that weren’t converted. They had several two-on-one chances in the first period, including one by Oliver Bjorkstrand who had a wide open net but whiffed.

KEY MOMENT

Calgary turned up the pressure from the 14:26 mark of the third period to the 16:23 mark with a barrage of shots. Seattle goalkeeper Joey Daccord turned aside each one and froze the puck to keep the game knotted at 1-1. Daccord ended the night with 21 saves. Calgary’s Dan Vladar also had 21 saves.

KEY STAT

Seattle ended the night just 1 for 6 on the power play, and despite outshooting Calgary 11-6 in the third period, never found the net. Through the first five games of the season, the Kraken are sitting at 14.3% of power play goals, 20th in the league.

UP NEXT

Calgary welcomes Pittsburgh while Seattle hosts Colorado both on Tuesday night.

More on the Seattle Kraken

• What Salk saw in a ‘phenomenal’ Kraken performance
• What ESPN analyst likes about two big Kraken newcomers
• Analyst: Why Kraken are in ‘good place’ as Year 4 begins
• Kraken agree to contract extension with another original member
• Seattle Kraken put ‘C’ on Eberle, giving every NHL team a captain

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken Jordan Eberle OT game-winner Calgary Flames 2024...

Zach Martin

Eberle’s OT winner gives Kraken 2-1 victory over Flames

Jordan Eberle scored the game-winner in overtime, giving the Seattle Kraken their third straight victory with a 2-1 win over Calgary.

4 minutes ago

Seattle Kraken Eeli Tolvanen goal Philadelphia Flyers 2024...

Shane Lantz

Kraken score 4 goals in 2nd period, beat Flyers 6-4

The Seattle Kraken scored three goals in less than three minutes in the second period and held on to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-4.

2 days ago

Seattle Kraken...

Zac Hereth

What Salk saw in a ‘phenomenal’ Kraken performance

Seattle Sports' Mike Salk shares what stood out to him from a 7-3 victory by the Seattle Kraken over the Nashville Predators.

3 days ago

Seattle Kraken Nashville Predators...

Jim Diamond

Kraken score 4 unanswered goals, beat Predators 7-3

Oliver Bjorkstrand, Jaden Schwartz, Jared McCann and Adam Larsson each had a goal and an assist to lead Seattle Kraken to a 7-3 victory over the Nashville Predators.

4 days ago

Seattle Kraken Brandon Montour preseason Edmonton Oilers 2024...

Cameron Van Til

What ESPN analyst likes about two big Kraken newcomers

ESPN NHL analyst Ray Ferraro described what free-agent additions Brandon Montour and Chandler Stephenson bring to the Seattle Kraken.

6 days ago

Seattle Kraken Brandon Tanev shot attempt Dallas Stars 2024...

The Associated Press

Kraken allow 2 goals in 14 seconds, fall 2-0 to Stars

The Seattle Kraken surrendered two first-period goals in a 14-second span and were shut out in a 2-0 loss to the Dallas Stars.

6 days ago

Eberle’s OT winner gives Kraken 2-1 victory over Flames