Mateer accounts for 5 TDs as Cougars rout Hawaii 42-10

Oct 19, 2024, 4:39 PM

WSU Cougars John Mateer TD run Hawaii 2024...

WSU Cougars quarterback John Mateer runs for a touchdown against Hawaii on Saturday. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — John Mateer threw for three first-half touchdowns and ran for two more in the second half to lead the WSU Cougars to a 42-10 win over Hawaii to become bowl eligible in their homecoming game on Saturday.

WSU Cougars 42, Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 10: Box score

It was the third time this year Mateer was responsible for five touchdowns for the Cougars (6-1), who turned three turnovers into touchdowns and limited the Rainbow Warriors (2-5) to two field goal attempts and three points when they reached the red zone on their first two possessions.

After the missed field goal the Cougars went 75 yards with Mateer and Carlos Hernandez teaming up for a 32-yard touchdown, the first of Hernandez’s career for a 7-3 lead.

Mateer had a 9-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Mathers after a Bryson Lamb fumble recovery, and a 9-yarder to Kris Hutson after a Taariq Al-Uqdah interception for a 21-3 halftime lead.

Brayden Schager’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Tylan Hines on the first possession of the second half gave Hawaii life but the Cougars scored rushing touchdowns on their next three possessions. Mateer scored on 8- and 14-yard runs and Leo Pulalasi had a 3-yard score.

Mateer was 23-of-27 passing for 295 yards. Hutson was the top receiver with seven receptions for 90 yards.

Schager was 20 of 30 for 196.

