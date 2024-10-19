The Seattle Seahawks could be without another key player for Sunday’s Week 7 road matchup against the Falcons.

Seattle announced Saturday that starting running back Kenneth Walker III is questionable for the game due to illness. That comes after the Seahawks ruled out right tackle Stone Forsythe (hand), cornerback Riq Woolen (ankle) and cornerback Tre Brown (ankle) on Friday.

Seattle also elevated cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Faion Hicks from the practice squad on Saturday, adding depth to a depleted position group. In addition to Woolen and Brown being ruled out, veteran reserve cornerback Artie Burns was placed on the injured reserve last week with a toe injury.

Walker has rushed for 234 yards and five touchdowns in four games this season, while averaging 4.6 yards per carry. The 2022 second-round pick also has 21 catches for 136 yards. Walker missed back-to-back games in Week 2 and Week 3 with an oblique injury.

If Walker can’t play, backup running back Zach Charbonnet would be in line to get the start. Charbonnet has rushed for 187 yards and three TDs, while averaging 3.8 yards per carry. The 2023 second-round pick also has 19 catches for 149 yards and a TD.

The Seahawks have struggled to get their rushing attack going this season, ranking 29th with just 96.5 rushing yards per game.

Jobe, a third-year undrafted pro out of Alabama, signed with Seattle’s practice squad on Aug. 29. He spent the previous two seasons with Philadelphia, where he appeared in 10 games at cornerback and 28 games total.

Hicks, a 2022 seventh-round draft pick by Denver, signed with the Seahawks’ practice squad on Aug. 30. The Wisconsin product has spent time with Denver, New Orleans and Cleveland over the previous two seasons. He appeared in two games for the Broncos as a rookie, playing solely on special teams.

With Seattle missing two of its top three cornerbacks, rookie fifth-round pick Nehemiah Pritchett figures to get a healthy dose of playing time alongside starting corner Devon Witherspoon. Safety Coby Bryant could also be an option at corner, having played outside cornerback during his college career at Cincinnati and the nickel corner spot during his 2022 rookie season with the Seahawks.

