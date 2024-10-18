The Seattle Seahawks are officially down to their fourth-string right tackle.

They also will be missing two of their top three cornerbacks.

Seattle has ruled out right tackle Stone Forsythe (hand), cornerback Riq Woolen (ankle) and cornerback Tre Brown (ankle) for Sunday’s Week 7 matchup at Atlanta, according to the team’s Friday injury report.

Forsythe had been filling in as the Seahawks’ third-string right tackle since the first quarter of Week 1. Seattle entered the season without starting right tackle Abraham Lucas, who remains on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from offseason knee surgery. Veteran backup George Fant started the season opener in Lucas’ place, but suffered a knee injury that forced Forsythe into action.

With Forsythe out, Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Friday that rookie sixth-round pick Michael Jerrell will start at right tackle. Jerrell spent his college career at the University of Findlay, a Division II school in Ohio. Jerrell told reporters this spring that he had opportunities to transfer to Power Five programs, but wanted to remain loyal and finish his college career at Findlay.

“He had a great week of prep,” Macdonald said. “The guy’s just kept improving since he’s gotten here. He’s come such a long way in less than a year. (I’m) proud of him and he’s got a great opportunity. I know he’s excited. (I’m) excited to see him go do his thing.”

Macdonald said 42-year-old offensive tackle Jason Peters won’t be elevated off the practice squad. Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowler, signed with the Seahawks’ practice squad on Oct. 1.

Macdonald said Forsythe “had some stuff messed up with his hand” that he got fixed. He expects the fourth-year pro to be back soon.

Meanwhile, the absences of Woolen and Brown are two more blows to an already depleted Seattle secondary. Starting safety Rayshawn Jenkins landed on the injured reserve earlier this week after undergoing surgery on his hand last Friday, Macdonald said. Cornerback Artie Burns was placed on the IR last week with a toe injury.

Woolen injured his ankle in Week 5 against the New York Giants and missed last week’s game against San Francisco. Brown hurt his ankle early in last week’s game and didn’t return. Macdonald said the team is shooting for both to return next week.

With Woolen and Brown out, rookie fifth-round pick Nehemiah Pritchett would likely be in line to start on Sunday alongside cornerback Devon Witherspoon. Coby Bryant could also fill in, given his ability to play both safety and cornerback.

The only other Seahawks player with a game status designation was second-year safety Jerrick Reed II (knee), who is working his way back from a torn ACL that cut his rookie season short last year. Earlier this week, Reed was designated to return to practice from the physically unable perform list.

This story was updated with Macdonald’s announcement that Michael Jerrell will start at right tackle and Jason Peters won’t be elevated off the practice squad.

