Seattle Seahawks rookie defensive tackle Byron Murphy II heard rumblings this past spring that Atlanta was considering taking him with the No. 8 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The Falcons ultimately went a different direction, selecting former UW Huskies standout quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in a surprise move. That allowed Murphy to fall to Seattle at No. 16.

On Sunday, Murphy is set to face the Falcons for the first time since they passed on him.

“I heard rumors about that,” Murphy told reporters on Thursday. “But they passed up on me, so that’s their fault. That’s a big loss for them, so they will feel me Sunday.”

After a strong start to his rookie season, the 6-foot, 306-pound Murphy was sidelined for the past three games with a hamstring injury. Murphy said it was the first time he’s ever missed games due to an injury.

“For me to have an injury at this level for the first time in my career, it was a lot,” Murphy said. “But I’m happy I went through it. Just a little adversity. … I’m confident and feeling great – 100 percent good.”

In the two-plus games he played before getting hurt, Murphy recorded 0.5 sacks, one tackle for loss and six tackles. He was credited by Pro Football Focus with six pressures over the first two weeks, which was tied for 13th-most among interior defensive linemen during that span.

Murphy also drew a heavy dose of double teams, which helped open opportunities for his teammates. Through the first two weeks, Murphy’s 54.8% double-team rate on run-defense snaps was the 26th-highest in the league, according to PFF.

Yet even when Murphy was getting double-teamed, that wasn’t always enough to slow him down.

“He has the ability to split the double team,” Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde told reporters Thursday. “He has the ability and the power to kind of push that pocket. A lot of people, once they hit a double team, they stop and they kind of try to balance the rush off that. Byron has the ability and lower strength to split that. I’ve only seen a couple of guys that can do that.”

How Murphy’s return could help

The Seahawks hope Murphy’s return can help their struggling run defense.

Seattle ranks 28th in the NFL with 5.0 yards allowed per carry and 26th with 144.7 rushing yards allowed per game. The issues have been particularly glaring the past two weeks, with the Seahawks allowing 175 rushing yards to the New York Giants and 228 rushing yards to San Francisco, despite both teams missing their starting running backs.

“I think Byron Murphy coming back is going to be a little bit more important than we think,” former NFL linebacker Dave Wyman said Thursday on Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob. “… (He’s) just tough to double-team. And so if you’re able to take those kinds of blocks on and maybe hold onto the guard before he comes up to the linebacker and help out, I do think (not having Murphy was) maybe a bigger loss than we thought.”

Murphy’s return also should benefit the Seahawks’ defensive line rotation by keeping players fresher.

With Murphy out, Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed and Johnathan Hankins each saw notable increases in their snap counts. Williams played 85% of Seattle’s defensive snaps over the past two weeks after playing 70% over the first two weeks. Reed played 75% of the defensive snaps over the past three weeks, up from 65% over the first three weeks. And Hankins’ playing time skyrocketed, surging from 39% over the first three games to 65% over the past three games.

“Him being available is going to cut those other guys’ reps down a little bit, which will cause them to be more well-rested, because you never want any defensive tackle going over 60 percent,” Wyman said.

Durde said that while the Seahawks missed Murphy’s presence, there could be a silver lining.

“It’s been hard not to have him, but I think for him it could be a blessing in disguise,” Durde said. “There’s not many times a rookie gets to step back in the middle of his rookie year, evaluate the season, look at things, and be like, ‘Oh, that’s what you’re talking about.’ Because once you’re in the middle of it, everything’s moving. But I feel like he’s come back and he’s on fire.”

