The Seattle Seahawks have had a chance to hit the reset button.

After playing three games in 11 days, including last Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers, the Seahawks are getting back to a normal schedule.

Seattle travels to face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, just the second time the team will play on a Sunday in its past four games.

“It does feel like a longer period of time to get ready,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald told Steve Raible during Friday morning’s Mike Macdonald Preview on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. “And I think the biggest thing that went on was just: Hey, let’s take a reset here. Let’s take a step back, figure out where we want to attack, where we are, who we are as a football team, and then let’s get that information to the guys because they deserve the truth. You have to understand where you need to improve, what you’re good at, who you are, in order to kind of take the next step. So that was our responsibility as coaches and it’s been a great week.”

Macdonald and the Seahawks spent their Monday practice this week telling hard truths and reflecting on what’s gone wrong during their current three-game losing streak.

“There’s some conversations that you have to have, and with yourself too,” he said. “I think everybody is doing a great job of looking inwardly and trying to figure out where they can improve as an individual, and I think our team will be better for it.”

What exactly is Macdonald seeing that his team needs to do to turn things around?

“We need to finish better, period,” he said. “Just each different play, we need to finish the play the way that we want to on our terms. And if we could do that – and we talk about 12 as one – and play that style of play, we’re going to be just fine. It’s really that simple.”

Seattle is trying to reverse its fortunes against a Falcons squad that’s been heading in the opposite direction. After a 1-2 start, Atlanta has won its past three games.

Much of the Falcons’ recent run can be credited to their offense, particularly a passing game that’s taken off under veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. Atlanta ranks sixth in the league in passing, and its 307.9 yards per game over the past three weeks leads the NFL.

“They have an identity on offense,” Macdonald said. “They’re gonna run wide zone with the complements and all the actions off of it. The pass game is a branch from what they were doing in (Los Angeles) with the Rams (where Raheem Morris was the defensive coordinator before landing Atlanta’s head coaching position). So it’s an offense that we’re familiar with, and Kirk’s operating it really efficiently right now.”

The Seahawks will be tasked with trying to slow down that passing attack without starting safety Rayshawn Jenkins, who was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

“Yeah, it’s a tough one for Rayshawn, but I will say this, it’s a great opportunity. I think we have a great safety room. Guys like Coby Bryant (and) K’Von Wallace will have an opportunity now, and they’ve done a lot of great things throughout the offseason and training camp and in preseason,” Macdonald said. “… This is the life we live – when guys are gonna go down and other guys get opportunities. Hopefully those guys can help us take the next step as well, as much as we’re gonna miss Jenks.”

Cornerbacks Riq Woolen and Tre Brown have also missed the past two practices with ankle injuries. Woolen is looking to avoid missing a second straight game.

Atlanta’s defense, like Seattle’s, is a work in progress. The Falcons are ninth in the league at defending the pass, but rank last with just five sacks and are 24th against the run. Third downs have also been a big struggle for the defense, which ranks 31st while allowing conversions at a 48.1% clip.

“I think they’re kind of taking on their own identity and own spin of what they were doing in LA as well,” Macdonald said. “So it’s a team in the infant stages, like we are, trying to build up their team culture.”

Three of Atlanta’s four victories this year have come with game-winning drives in the fourth quarter, and all six games have been within in a score at some point in the final period.

“I think Raheem’s doing a great job and the evidence is how they’re winning these games in the end in the fourth quarter,” Macdonald said. “… So we know what we’re in for. We gotta come out with great energy being on the East Coat (for a) 10 a.m. game and try to start fast.”

