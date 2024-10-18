Close
Seahawks vs. San Francisco viewing party at Muckleshoot Casino Resort!

Oct 18, 2024, 1:28 PM

...

Hey Seahawks fans! Come join former Seahawk and Super Bowl champ, Cliff Avril, for a FREE viewing party at Club Galaxy in Muckleshoot Casino Resort – Sunday, November 17th at 12:00 PM, when the Hawks take on San Francisco!

Enter to win a signed Seahawks jersey, catch all the action on the big screen, meet Cliff Avril, and hear game commentary from Cliff and Seattle Sports producer, Maura Dooley.

Don’t miss your chance to watch the Hawks take on San Francisco with Cliff – Sunday, November 17th at Muckleshoot Casino Resort.

Contests & Events

...

No Author

4 seconds ago

...

No Author

Hope After the Hurricanes: Join Bonneville Seattle to Help Aid Victims

KIRO Newsradio, Seattle Sports, 770 KTTH, & MyNorthwest, through Bonneville International, are joining the effort to raise funds to support the American Red Cross in its efforts to profile critical relief for victims of the recent hurricanes.

3 days ago

...

No Author

Unlock Exclusive Seahawks Ticket Giveaways with the Seattle Sports App!

Download the Seattle Sports app today for your chance to access exclusive ticket giveaways, including coveted tickets to see the Seahawks in action!

24 days ago

...

No Author

Hawks Live is back on Thursday, September 5th, presented by The Bellevue Collection

Hawks Live is back at the Bellevue Square Center Court from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. on select Thursdays throughout the NFL season.

2 months ago

...

No Author

Gamedays at Hatback Bar & Grille!

If you're a fan of Seattle Sports, make Hatback Bar & Grille part of your Mariners gameday experience!

2 months ago

