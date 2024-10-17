Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Could Seahawks be down to 4th-string right tackle on Sunday?

Oct 17, 2024, 4:50 PM | Updated: 5:11 pm

Seattle Seahawks Stone Forsythe Jan. 7, 2024...

Seattle Seahawks tackle Stone Forsythe looks on during a Jan. 7, 2024, game. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks could be down to their fourth-string right tackle for Sunday’s Week 7 matchup at Atlanta.

They also could be missing two of their top three cornerbacks.

The problems Mark Schlereth sees in Seahawks’ run defense

Right tackle Stone Forsythe (hand), cornerback Riq Woolen (ankle) and cornerback Tre Brown (ankle) each sat out practice on Thursday for the second straight day, according to Seattle’s injury report. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett (knee) and third-string running back Kenny McIntosh (foot) also were listed as non-participants, but Lockett may have just been taking a veteran rest day.

Forsythe has been filling in as the Seahawks’ third-string right tackle since the first quarter of Week 1. Seattle entered the season without starting right tackle Abraham Lucas, who remains on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from offseason knee surgery. Veteran backup George Fant started the season opener in Lucas’ place, but suffered a knee injury that forced Forsythe into action. Fant still remains on the injured reserve.

The Seahawks will release one more injury report on Friday, at which point they will provide game status reports on their injured players.

It’s unclear who Seattle’s fourth-string right tackle would be. One possibility is 42-year-old Jason Peters, a former nine-time Pro Bowler who signed with the Seahawks’ practice squad on Oct. 1. Peters made two starts and appeared in eight games for Seattle last season while filling in due to injuries.

Meanwhile, Woolen and Brown could also be in danger of missing Sunday’s game. Woolen injured his ankle in Week 5 against the New York Giants and missed last week’s game against San Francisco. Brown hurt his ankle early in last week’s game and didn’t return.

One piece of good news for Seattle: Rookie defensive tackle Byron Murphy II told reporters Thursday that he plans to play Sunday. Murphy, the No. 16 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, missed the past three games with a hamstring injury. Murphy has been listed as a limited participant in practice each of the past two days, but said, “I’m confident and feeling great – 100 percent good.”

Another positive development: Starting right guard Anthony Bradford (toe) was listed as a full participant in practice after sitting out Wednesday.

Defensive end Leonard Williams (knee), outside linebacker Boye Mafe (knee) and starting center Connor Williams (chest) were each listed as full participants after being limited on Wednesday. Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (back) also was a full participant after sitting out Wednesday.

The Seahawks have been hit with a rash of injuries over the past few weeks, especially on defense. Seattle currently has three defensive players on the injured reserve: Starting safety Rayshawn Jenkins (hand), starting outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (thigh) and reserve cornerback Artie Burns (toe).

