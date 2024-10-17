The Seattle Seahawks struck first in the trade market by acquiring defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday.

New Seattle Seahawks DL Roy Robertson-Harris eager to contribute

With a number of injuries and some players underperforming, the Seahawks certainly may not be done trying to add to their roster before the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline. Could the struggling Jaguars come into play again?

Former NFL scout and host of the NFL Network’s Move The Sticks podcast Daniel Jeremiah mentioned Jacksonville linebacker Devin Lloyd as a potential trade fit for Seattle when he joined Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk for his weekly conversation Wednesday.

On Thursday, FOX football analyst and former NFL quarterback Brock Huard followed up by sharing his thoughts on a potential trade for Lloyd during Brock and Salk’s daily Blue 88 segment.

“When (Jeremiah) says it’s never been harder to play the position, than you know what you better have? You better have size, you better have speed, you better have length, you better have versatility,” Huard said. “And (Lloyd) checks every one of those boxes.”

Fans in the Pacific Northwest may remember Lloyd from his days as a standout at Utah in the Pac-12. He was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-American in 2021. He was also a two-time finalist for the Dick Butkus Award, which is given to the nation’s top linebacker.

During his decorated college career, Lloyd totaled 45 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, 13 passes defended and five interceptions, including an impressive three pick-sixes.

Jacksonville made Lloyd a first-round pick at No. 27 overall in 2022.

Lloyd had over 100 total tackles in each of his first two seasons in the league and showed off some of his playmaking ability as rookie with three interceptions. But he also had some struggles adjusting to the NFL.

However, Pro Football Focus named the Kansas City, Missouri, native as Jacksonville’s most improved player last season. And importantly for the Seahawks, he graded out as the league’s third-best inside linebacker against the run and is ninth this year.

“As far as just the pure, raw goods, (it’s there),” Huard said. “… He did it all at Utah and he’s got a nice body and skill set to go with it. So that would be one to make a phone call about as Jacksonville’s season further unravels.”

Brock Huard answers three football questions weekdays during Blue 88 at 7:45 a.m. Listen to the full conversation at this link. Tune in to Brock and Salk weekdays from 6-10 a.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Seahawks-Falcons Info: TV, radio, announcers, uniforms and more

• Daniel Jeremiah: What Seahawks could get if they traded DK Metcalf

• The problems Mark Schlereth sees in Seahawks’ run defense

• Seahawks place another key defender on injured reserve

• Hype Train: Will Seattle Seahawks make more trades before deadline?

Follow @ZacHereth