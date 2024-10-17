Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WSU

WSU Cougars unveil new ‘Sailor Coug’ helmet for Saturday’s game

Oct 17, 2024, 11:53 AM | Updated: 12:38 pm

WSU Cougars Jake Dicket 2021...

WSU Cougars head coach Jake Dickert looks on during a 2021 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

For the first time ever, the WSU Cougars will wear a helmet featuring their old-school “Sailor Coug” logo.

The midseason bowl projections for WSU and UW

The WSU Cougars unveiled the new helmet Wednesday on social media as part of their uniform reveal for Saturday afternoon’s homecoming game against Hawaii.

Washington State will wear its traditional crimson jersey and gray pants along with the new gray helmet, which depicts a cougar’s head wearing a sailor hat with the letters “WSC.” Those are the initials for Washington State College, the name the school went by from 1905 to 1959.

According to Cougfan.com, it’s believed the “Sailor Coug” logo dates back to the 1930s. This is the first time the logo has ever been featured on WSU’s helmet, according to the website.

This is the second time this year the Cougars have broken out an alternate look. They wore helmets with a “Wazzu” script in a Sept. 20 win over San Jose State.

Washington State is off to a 5-1 start, including a 37-16 rout of Texas Tech (5-1) and a 24-19 Apple Cup triumph over archrival Washington (4-3). The Cougars’ only loss was a 45-24 defeat to Heisman Trophy-contending running back Ashton Jeanty and Boise State, which has since moved up to No. 15 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Washington State (5-1) received 32 points in the latest AP poll that was released on Sunday. That placed the Cougars as the fifth team in the “others receiving votes” category, meaning they essentially are the 30th-ranked team in the poll.

Hawaii (2-4) is one of eight Mountain West opponents the Cougs are facing this year as part of a scheduling agreement they signed with the Mountain West after the old Pac-12’s demise.

The radio broadcast of Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. game between WSU and Hawaii will air live in the Seattle area on KTTH 770 AM and the Seattle Sports app, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with the pregame show.

More on the WSU Cougars

• AP Poll Update: WSU Cougars move closer to Top 25 spot
• Rookie Check-In: How UW, WSU alums are doing in NFL
• WSU bounces back, rides pick-six to 25-17 win over Fresno State
Hoops powerhouse Gonzaga to join WSU Cougars in the Pac-12

WSU

WSU Virginia Tony Bennett basketball coach...

Stephen Whyno and Aaron Beard

Ex-WSU coach Tony Bennett abruptly retires from Virginia

Virginia men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett, who spent three seasons as WSU head coach, is retiring effective immediately.

2 hours ago

UW Huskies Jonah Coleman WSU Cougars Andrew Edson 2024 Apple Cup...

Cameron Van Til

The midseason bowl projections for WSU Cougars and UW Huskies

Midway through the regular season, here's where various prognosticators are projecting the WSU Cougars and UW Huskies to go bowling.

3 hours ago

WSU Cougars Jake Dicket 2021...

Cameron Van Til

WSU Cougars unveil new ‘Sailor Coug’ helmet for Saturday’s game

The WSU Cougars will debut a new helmet featuring their old-school 'Sailor Coug' logo for Saturday's homecoming game against Hawaii.

4 hours ago

UW Huskies...

Zac Hereth

Rookie Check-In: How UW Huskies, WSU Cougars alums are doing in NFL

Checking in on a dozen players between the UW Huskies and WSU Cougars who were selected during the 2024 NFL Draft.

3 days ago

WSU Cougars Jake Dickert Fresno State 2024...

Cameron Van Til

AP Poll Update: WSU Cougars move closer to Top 25 spot

After their latest win, the WSU Cougars are nearing a spot in the AP Top 25. Here's a look at where they stand and what's next.

4 days ago

WSU Cougars John Mateer Fresno State...

The Associated Press

WSU bounces back, rides pick-six to 25-17 win over Fresno State

Ethan O'Connor had a go-ahead pick-six in the fourth quarter and the WSU Cougars recovered from their first loss to beat Fresno State 25-17.

5 days ago

WSU Cougars unveil new ‘Sailor Coug’ helmet for Saturday’s game