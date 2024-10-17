WSU Cougars unveil new ‘Sailor Coug’ helmet for Saturday’s game

For the first time ever, the WSU Cougars will wear a helmet featuring their old-school “Sailor Coug” logo.

The midseason bowl projections for WSU and UW

The WSU Cougars unveiled the new helmet Wednesday on social media as part of their uniform reveal for Saturday afternoon’s homecoming game against Hawaii.

Washington State will wear its traditional crimson jersey and gray pants along with the new gray helmet, which depicts a cougar’s head wearing a sailor hat with the letters “WSC.” Those are the initials for Washington State College, the name the school went by from 1905 to 1959.

According to Cougfan.com, it’s believed the “Sailor Coug” logo dates back to the 1930s. This is the first time the logo has ever been featured on WSU’s helmet, according to the website.

This is the second time this year the Cougars have broken out an alternate look. They wore helmets with a “Wazzu” script in a Sept. 20 win over San Jose State.

Washington State is off to a 5-1 start, including a 37-16 rout of Texas Tech (5-1) and a 24-19 Apple Cup triumph over archrival Washington (4-3). The Cougars’ only loss was a 45-24 defeat to Heisman Trophy-contending running back Ashton Jeanty and Boise State, which has since moved up to No. 15 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Washington State (5-1) received 32 points in the latest AP poll that was released on Sunday. That placed the Cougars as the fifth team in the “others receiving votes” category, meaning they essentially are the 30th-ranked team in the poll.

Hawaii (2-4) is one of eight Mountain West opponents the Cougs are facing this year as part of a scheduling agreement they signed with the Mountain West after the old Pac-12’s demise.

The radio broadcast of Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. game between WSU and Hawaii will air live in the Seattle area on KTTH 770 AM and the Seattle Sports app, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with the pregame show.

𝑻𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒊𝒔… 𝑪𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒂𝒓 𝑪𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒕𝒓𝒚. Homecoming threads‼️🪡 presented by @McDonalds pic.twitter.com/VX8SzRKije — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) October 16, 2024

