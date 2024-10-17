Believe it or not, we’re already at the midway point of college football’s regular season. That makes it an ideal time to start looking at where prognosticators are projecting the WSU Cougars and UW Huskies to go bowling, should they reach bowl eligibility.

Even though the old Pac-12 collapsed and its teams are now scattered across four different conferences, the bowl tie-ins for those 12 teams remain the same for both this season and next season. The six Pac-12 bowl tie-ins are the Alamo Bowl, Holiday Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl, Sun Bowl, LA Bowl and Independence Bowl.

WSU Cougars

Washington State (5-1) only needs one more victory to reach the six-win minimum to become bowl-eligible.

The Cougars are virtually assured of that, as they should be favorites in each of their remaining six games: Hawaii (2-4), at San Diego State (3-3), Utah State (1-5), at New Mexico (2-4), at Oregon State (4-2) and Wyoming (1-5).

According to ESPN Analytics, Washington State has a greater than 90% win probability against Hawaii, Utah State and Wyoming and a greater than 75% win probability against San Diego State and New Mexico.

The Cougars’ toughest remaining matchup is their Nov. 23 clash in Corvallis against fellow Pac-12 member Oregon State. ESPN Analytics gives WSU a 56.4% chance to beat the Beavers.

Here’s a look at various bowl projections for WSU:

• ALAMO BOWL vs. KANSAS STATE

Dec. 28 at Alamodome (San Antonio)

Predicted by: ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura

• ALAMO BOWL vs. BYU

Dec. 28 at Alamodome (San Antonio)

Predicted by: USA TODAY’s Erick Smith

• LAS VEGAS BOWL vs. OLE MISS

Dec. 27 at Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

Predicted by: ESPN’s Mark Schlabach

• LAS VEGAS BOWL vs. OKLAHOMA

Dec. 27 at Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

Predicted by: CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm

• INDEPENDENCE BOWL vs. DUKE

Dec. 28 at Independence Stadium (Shreveport, La.)

Predicted by: Action Network’s Brett McMurphy

• INDEPENDENCE BOWL vs. TCU

Dec. 28 at Independence Stadium (Shreveport, La.)

Predicted by: Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan

UW Huskies

The UW Huskies (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) have a much more difficult path to bowl eligibility than rival WSU.

The Huskies need to win at least two of their remaining five games, which won’t be easy. Their remaining schedule includes three teams currently ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, including a pair of top-five teams. Here is their remaining slate: at No. 16 Indiana (6-0), USC (3-3), at No. 3 Penn State (6-0), UCLA (1-5) and at No. 2 Oregon (6-0).

According to ESPN Analytics, Washington has a win probability below 40% in four of its five remaining contests: USC (35.1%), Indiana (24.1%), Oregon (15.9%) and Penn State (13.5%). The only game the Huskies are currently favored to win is against UCLA (78.1%).

Here’s a look at various bowl projections for UW:

• LAS VEGAS BOWL vs. OLE MISS

Dec. 27 at Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

Predicted by: Action Network’s Brett McMurphy

• SUN BOWL vs. GEORGIA TECH

Dec. 31 at Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)

Predicted by: ESPN’s Mark Schlabach

• FIRST RESPONDER BOWL vs. WEST VIRGINIA

Jan. 3 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)

Predicted by: USA TODAY’s Erick Smith

• NEW MEXICO BOWL vs. FRESNO STATE

Dec. 28 at University Stadium (Albuquerque, N.M.)

Predicted by: ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura

• ARMED FORCES BOWL vs. TEXAS STATE

Dec. 27 at Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)

Predicted by: Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan

• NO BOWL GAME

Predicted by: CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm

