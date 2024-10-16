Seattle Seahawks rookie defensive tackle Byron Murphy II was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday’s injury report.

Seahawks place another key defender on injured reserve

It marks a step forward for the No. 16 overall draft pick, who missed the past three games with a hamstring injury. Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters last Friday that he was optimistic Murphy could return this week. Seattle travels to face Atlanta for a Week 7 matchup on Sunday.

That was about the only bit of good news for the banged-up Seahawks.

Starting right tackle Stone Forsythe (hand), starting right guard Anthony Bradford (toe), starting cornerback Riq Woolen (ankle), cornerback Tre Brown (ankle) and wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (back) were each listed as non-participants in practice.

Forsythe and Bradford are both new additions to the injury report. Woolen missed last week’s game against San Francisco with an ankle injury, while Brown suffered an ankle injury early in the game and didn’t return.

Starting defensive end Leonard Williams (knee), starting outside linebacker Boye Mafe (knee) and starting center Connor Williams (chest) were also limited in practice. Starting safety Julian Love (hamstring/quad) was listed as a full participant.

Earlier in the afternoon, the Seahawks placed starting safety Rayshawn Jenkins on the injured reserve, meaning he’s required to miss at least the next four games. For the past two weeks, Jenkins was on the injury report with a hand injury and played with a cast on his left hand.

Jenkins was the third Seattle defensive player to land on injured reserve in the past week. Veteran outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu was placed on IR last Thursday with a thigh injury after missing the first four games with an MCL sprain. And on Tuesday, veteran reserve cornerback Artie Burns headed to the IR with a toe injury.

The Seahawks have lost three straight games after a 3-0 start, largely due to a banged-up defense that’s allowed a league-high 35.7 points per game over the past three weeks.

