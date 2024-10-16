Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks place another key defender on injured reserve

Oct 16, 2024, 2:10 PM | Updated: 3:03 pm

Seattle Seahawks Rayshawn Jenkins after fumble return New York Giants 2024...

Seattle Seahawks safety Rayshawn Jenkins looks on during a 2024 game. (Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

(Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks’ injury situation on defense just got worse.

The Seahawks placed starting safety Rayshawn Jenkins on the injured reserve Wednesday afternoon, meaning the eighth-year veteran will miss at least the next four games. For the past two weeks, Jenkins was on the injury report with a hand injury and played with a cast on his left hand.

Salk: Why Seahawks should explore a DK Metcalf trade

To fill the open roster spot, Seattle signed safety Ty Okada from the practice squad. Okada, an undrafted second-year pro out of Montana State, had a strong preseason. He has appeared in six games for the Seahawks over the past two seasons, logging 45 special-teams snaps. He was elevated from the practice squad last week and played seven special-teams snaps against San Francisco.

With Jenkins out, the Seahawks’ safety group consists of veteran starter Julian Love, K’Von Wallace, Coby Bryant and Okada.

Jenkins, who played the previous three seasons with Jacksonville, signed a two-year contract with Seattle in March. The former fourth-round pick out of Miami is the only Seahawk to play every defensive snap this year. He ranks third on the team with 38 tackles and had a franchise-record 102-yard fumble return touchdown against the Giants in Week 5.

Jenkins is the third Seattle defensive player to land on the injured reserve in the past week. Veteran outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu was placed on the IR last Thursday with a thigh injury after missing the first four games with an MCL sprain. And on Tuesday, veteran reserve cornerback Artie Burns headed to the IR with a toe injury.

The Seahawks (3-3) have allowed a league-high 35.7 points per game during their three-game losing streak, which coincides with facing tougher opponents and being hit with a slew of injuries. Nwosu, outside linebacker Boye Mafe, defensive tackle Leonard Williams, defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, linebacker Jerome Baker and cornerback Riq Woolen have each missed at least one game over the past three weeks.

Seattle travels to face Atlanta (4-2) on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m., with Seahawks Radio Network coverage starting at 7 a.m. with the pregame show on Seattle Sports.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Are Seahawks getting enough from two key defenders?
• Hype Train: Will the Seahawks make more trades before deadline?
• Seahawks place cornerback on IR, making room for trade pickup
• Huard: What should alarm Seattle Seahawks coaching staff the most
• Why Bump feels Seattle Seahawks can fix their lacking run game

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Byron Murphy II pregame Miami Dolphins 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks Injury Report: Key DT returns to practice, but 5 sit out

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II returned as a limited participant, but that was about the only piece of good news.

1 hour ago

Seattle Seahawks loss against New York Giants...

Zac Hereth

The problems Mark Schlereth sees in Seahawks’ run defense

Three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth explains what issues he sees with the Seattle Seahawks' run defense.

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Rayshawn Jenkins after fumble return New York Giants 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks place another key defender on injured reserve

Seattle Seahawks starting safety Rayshawn Jenkins is headed to the injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next four games.

4 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon...

Zac Hereth

Are Seahawks getting enough from two key defenders?

Former NFL wide receiver Michael Bumpus shares what he's seen from Seattle Seahawks DL Leonard Williams and CB Devon Witherspoon.

7 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Falcons Atlanta DK Metcalf...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Seahawks-Falcons Info: TV, radio, announcers, uniforms and more

All the details you need to know for Sunday's Seattle Seahawks game on the road against the NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons.

8 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks draft NFL John Schneider Mike Macdonald...

Stacy Rost

Hype Train: Will the Seahawks make more trades before deadline?

Stacy Rost breaks down four questions from the latest Hype Train on Seattle Sports' Bump and Stacy, including Seahawks trade speculation.

8 hours ago

Seahawks place another key defender on injured reserve