All-WNBA teams announced, one Seattle Storm player honored

Oct 16, 2024, 1:54 PM

Seattle Storm Nneka Ogwumike Ezi Magbegor Caitlin Clark...

Nneka Ogwumike and Ezi Magbegor of the Seattle Storm greet Indiana's Caitlin Clark. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie guard Caitlin Clark added another accolade to her outstanding first season, earning All-WNBA honors Wednesday.

The Indiana Fever guard became the first rookie to make the team since Candace Parker did it in 2008. She’s the fifth rookie ever to have that honor, joining Sue Bird, Tamika Catchings and Diana Taurasi.

Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson and Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier were unanimous first-team selections. Breanna Stewart of New York and Alyssa Thomas of Connecticut rounded out the positionless five-person team.

Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike made the second-team after averaging 16.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game in her first season with Seattle. Ogwumike shot 51.1% from the field, 40.5% from 3-point land and 87.6% on free throws in a career-high 37 games.

The Storm brought Ogwumike, a former WNBA MVP, to Seattle in February on a free agency deal.

Wilson, the league’s unanimous choice as MVP, earned a spot on the first team for the third consecutive season and fourth time overall. Collier, a three-time All-WNBA team selection, was voted to the first team for the second straight year.

Clark earned 52 first-team votes and was on 66 of the 67 ballots that were submitted by a national media panel. She averaged a league-high 8.4 assists per game in addition to 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. She made 122 3-pointers to lead the league and helped the Fever make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

New York had three of the 10 players on the two teams with Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones earning second-team honors. They were joined by Ogwumike, Phoenix’s Kahleah Copper, and Dallas’ Arike Ogunbowale.

Seattle Sports staff made alterations to this post.

All-WNBA teams announced, one Seattle Storm player honored