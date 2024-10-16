The UW Huskies traveled to the heart of Big Ten country this past weekend and suffered their worst loss in three years, falling 40-16 to Iowa in a game that exposed some stark contrasts between the two programs.

UW Huskies Notebook: Where Dawgs stand after loss to Iowa

The Hawkeyes are the epitome of stability and experience. They’re led by 26th-year head coach Kirk Ferentz, who recorded his 200th career victory on Saturday. And they entered this season with 17 returning starters.

The Huskies, meanwhile, are the exact opposite. They are in the first year of the Jedd Fisch era, with a brand-new coaching staff and just two returning starters from last year’s national runner-up team.

That dichotomy particularly played out in the trenches, where the Hawkeyes set the tone on both sides of the ball. Iowa’s offensive line entered the game with a combined 151 starts – all for the Hawkeyes. Washington’s cobbled-together O-line of youngsters and transfers entered the season with just seven combined FBS starts – and none for the Huskies.

Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard, who called the game as part of FOX’s broadcast, had an up-close view of that contrast in Iowa City.

“I stood along the wall (in the tunnel pregame) and just watched these Iowa players one by one walk by and went, ‘Wow. Wow. Wow,'” Huard said during his weekly episode of Dawg Talk for Seattle Sports. “I mean, all five of those starters (were) grown-ups. And I had just come off the field in pregame looking at Washington’s O-line and going, ‘Geez, that’s a newbie, that’s a newbie, that’s an underdeveloped player.’ … And that certainly showed itself.”

Iowa dominated up front on both sides of the ball. The Hawkeyes rushed for 220 yards at a clip of 5.9 yards per carry, including 166 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries from star running back Kaleb Johnson. And on defense, the Hawkeyes’ pass rush gave Washington trouble all day. Iowa racked up four sacks, including a key strip-sack fumble.

“I knew that going in, but it’s kind of like when you see a house online,” Huard said of the difference between the two teams in the trenches. “You see the pictures and you kind of know it, but then it’s a little different when you walk it and you see it with your own eyes. … From a development standpoint and a physical development standpoint, it was a bunch of very grown-up, adult men versus some some youngsters and some newbies.”

What’s next

The Huskies now sit at 4-3 overall, including 2-2 in the Big Ten, and the schedule doesn’t get any easier. Washington has a bye this week before traveling to No. 16 Indiana (6-0), hosting USC (3-3), traveling to No. 3 Penn State (6-0), hosting UCLA (1-5) and then traveling to No. 2 Oregon (6-0).

The Huskies need two more wins to become bowl-eligible. As Huard pointed out, reaching a bowl game would be important both for continuing the momentum of a highly ranked 2025 recruiting class and for developing younger players during the extra practices a bowl game affords.

“The schedule is brutal,” Huard said. “I’m looking at five games where you’re going to be underdogs in four of those. The only one (UW is the favorite) is UCLA. … Outside of that, where is the next win to get you to a bowl game? Because this team is going to need that preparation. I know that. They’re going to need those 15 practices. They’re going to need that for recruiting purposes. You’re going to need that to keep the arrow and the momentum going on all the good things that are happening recruiting-wise.

“So I know you’ve got to find a win and you’re going to have to find an upset somewhere.”

Catch each week’s edition of Dawg Talk with Brock Huard in podcast form or on the Seattle Sports YouTube channel.

More UW Huskies coverage

• Rookie Check-In: How UW Huskies, WSU Cougars alums are doing in NFL

• Instant observations from UW Huskies’ mistake-filled loss to Iowa

• Huard: How UW Huskies DC Steve Belichick is excelling

• UW Huskies midseason review: The good, the bad and what’s next

• Huard: Who are the UW Huskies after first Fisch signature win?

Follow @CameronVanTil